Cookie Monster Makes Midnight Confessions to Stephen Colbert

Everyone has secrets, even Sesame Street‘s beloved Cookie Monster and last night, the lovable blue cookie fiend spilled them all on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

As part of the “Midnight Confessions” segment of the late-night talk show, Cookie Monster interrupted Colbert’s confession session — the host told his audience that since he didn’t get to church often enough he’d just make confession to the audience, booth and all — with a few confessions of his own. You can check it out in the video above.

Turns out Cookie had some pretty big secrets to get off his chest. His iconic blue fur is apparently a lie or at least as started to grey over the years. Cookie revealed that he uses “Just For Monsters” to keep the color its bright, signature shade of blue. Cookie, who was there to promote his new book “The Joy of Cookies”, also revealed the equally surprising secret that despite nearly five decades helping teach kids the alphabet he is still not sure on it himself.

“Me been practicing alphabet for almost 50 years,” he said. “But sometimes, me a little sketchy after letter C.”

Cookie also revealed the very timely secret that his love of cookies also prevented him from taking internet safety seriously – he never refuses cookies, after all. However, even with Cookie’s deep dark secrets revealed to the world, viewers of The Late Show simply couldn’t get enough of the monster’s confessions. Fans soon took to Twitter with their reactions. While most felt like Cookie might just be Colbert’s best guest yet, it turns out that for some, the surprise about blue fur dye might just be a scandal. Who knew? Check out some of the best reactions to Cookie Monster’s Midnight Confessions below.

@Lyd2986

@sincerely_steff

This is the best Midnight Confessions so far. I love Cookie Monster! #LSSC — Steffanie (@sincerely_steff) April 14, 2018

@veepthroat

honestly i wouldn’t trade #lssc for any other late night show even if Cookie Monster is the guest tonight pic.twitter.com/vAoK15LrLQ — syd ⭐️ (@veepthroat) April 14, 2018

@ChristGrec

Cookie Monster is offering Midnight Confessions on the @colbertlateshow and my life is complete. ? #LSSC — Christian Greco (@ChristGrec) April 14, 2018

@spmsmithnl

@samamandriel

me: cookie monster dyes his fur!!! he’s not really blue!

mom: what!!!!! this is a bigger scandal than khloe kardashian!!! https://t.co/aCPdNfVIYK — cass (@samamandriel) April 14, 2018

@Off_trak

BEST… LATE NIGHT GUEST…. EVER!!! — Christopher Campbell (@Off_trak) April 14, 2018

@Mike_Rivers_2kx

Tweet Tweet! NOOOOOO! SAY IT AIN’T SO, COOKIE? — Michael R Rivers (@Mike_Rivers_2kx) April 14, 2018

What do you think about Cookie’s Midnight Confessions? Let us know your reactions in the comments below!