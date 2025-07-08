King of the Hill Revival Drops First Look at New John Redcorn Design

King of the Hill is coming back for a whole new series later this Summer, and Hulu has shared the first look at John Redcorn’s new design following the time skip. King of the Hill is coming back for Season 14 of the animated series sixteen years after the original animated series came to an end, and this new series is going to be making some big changes to each of the characters. Taking place nearly a decade since the events of the original show, we’re going to be seeing much older versions of the characters and a different time in their respective lives.

King of the Hill‘s new series is dramatically aging each of the characters, and has been steadily revealing their new designs over the course of the last few months through the promotional materials released thus far. But there still have been a few faces yet to be fully revealed such as the returning John Redcorn, whose older design has been officially revealed for the first time through Hulu’s special promo teasing their new shows coming this year. Check it out below.

What Is John Redcorn’s Role in New King of the Hill?

John Redcorn had a very unique role within the original King of the Hill as he and Dale’s wife Nancy were having a very open affair for many years of the series. Not only was it an open secret that Joseph was his son (as only Dale and Joseph were unaware of that fact), but John and Nancy spent many years in a back and forth romance with one another. All the while John was always at the edge of telling Joseph the truth. But funny enough as the seasons passed, John and Dale started to form a close friendship as well as Dale helped John with some key things in getting his land back.

Nancy’s new design teased that she has likely continued to stay faithful to Dale following the end of the King of the Hill series after she fully distanced herself from John, but then the new opening theme for the series teased that she might have sparked her affair with him once more in the years since. This first look at John also sees him riding a horse together with Joseph, which could either be taking place in reality or be a potential vision as happened in the series’ past like the key Joseph related episode, “Vision Quest.” The King of the Hill social media account also shared a smaller look at John Redcorn’s full design that you can check out below also. Notably, it’s together with Nancy.

What Does John Redcorn’s Future Look Like?

John Redcorn’s potential future within King of the Hill’s new series is a little bit more uncertain, unfortunately. Voice star Jonathan Joss was able to return to the animated series to perform for his character before his death and will be featured in Season 14. It’s yet to be revealed if Hulu will be bringing the series back for Season 15, and if the series does return, then Redcorn is likely going to be recast or even potentially retired from the series as a result of Joss’ passing.

We’ll see for ourselves soon enough as King of the Hill Season 14 premieres with Hulu and Hulu with Disney+ in the United States on August 4th. The ten episode season will be releasing all at once, so we’ll get a big dose of how every character’s lives have changed since we had last seen them back in the original show.