Coronavirus, Explained Documentary Special Coming to Netflix

We live in confusing times right now, but Netflix is going to attempt to help make sense of everything in a new documentary special called Coronavirus, Explained. The streaming service has partnered with Vox Media for multiple episodes of the Explained series in the past, including Sex, Explained and The Mind, Explained. With this new installment, the crew will try to deliver knowledge about the current coronavirus pandemic to folks around the world who have been stuck inside their homes for the last few weeks.

Coronavirus, Explained will arrive on Netflix on Sunday, April 26th. It features insight from a panel of infection disease and public health experts, as well as Bill Gates, who is helping fund vaccine research. Academy Award-winning actor J.K. Simmons, best known as J. Jonah Jameson in the Spider-Man films, narrates the new documentary.

In addition to providing information about the disease itself, including how it became a pandemic in the first place, this Explained installment promises to bust the myths surrounding COVID-19 and stop the spread of misinformation. There will also be information in this episode about how a pandemic like this one actually ends. For the folks who are having trouble seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and wondering how long this period of social distancing will last, this will probably be a huge help.

"In 2020, the world changed," Netflix said in a tweet. "Vox Explained tackles COVID-19 and examines how coronavirus became a pandemic. The new episode launches April 26."

Netflix seems like the best possible place for something like Coronavirus, Explained. With everyone spending most of their time at home, Netflix traffic is at an all time high. This documentary will be watched by millions of subscribers, thanks to the sheer popularity of Netflix.

Will you be checking out Coronavirus, Explained this weekend? Let us know in the comments!

