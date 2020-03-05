Crank Yankers Revival Renewed by Comedy Central

The revival of the hit prank calling TV series Crank Yankers has been quite a success for Comedy Central since it debuted back in September, so much so that the network is bringing it back for another season. Comedy Central announced on Thursday morning that it had renewed Crank Yankers for a second season that will consist of 20 more episodes. Original creators Jimmy Kimmel, Adam Carolla, and Daniel Kellison returned to develop the revival series and will continue to lead in the new season.

Crank Yankers returned to Comedy Central back in September of last year and delivered the network its best launch in three years. The show saw nearly nine million viewers in Live+7 ratings in 2019. This renewal comes before the conclusion of the first revival season, which is currently on its winter hiatus. The series will return with new episodes on March 17th, following the season premiere of Daniel Tosh’s Tosh.0.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jonathan Kimmel serves as the showrunner, director, and executive producer of Crank Yankers, alongside the trio of executive producers/creators as well as executive producer David George.

This current season has been stacked with voice talent, employing the likes of Kimmel, Tracy Morgan, Tiffany Haddish, Sarah Silverman, Lil Rel Howry, Jeff Ross, Roy Wood Jr., David Allen Grier, Nick Kroll, Will Forte, Bobby Moynihan, Nikki Glaser, Aubrey Plaza, Natasha Leggero, Demetri Martin, Iliza Shlesinger, Ron Funches, and many more.

“The successful return of Crank Yankers in 2019 showed that the series is a timeless classic,” said Sarah Babineau, Head of Comedy Central Content and Creative Enterprises. “We can’t wait to see what America’s favorite dirty-talking pranksters have in store for next season!”

“We are thrilled that Crank Yankers has been welcomed back so warmly and look forward to getting back to this important work,” added Kimmel.

Have you enjoyed the Crank Yankers revival so far? Are you looking forward to season 2? Let us know in the comments!

Crank Yankers returns with its midseason premiere on Comedy Central March 17th.