CSI Revival Brings Back Another Original Cast Member

CBS' upcoming revival of CSI, titled CSI: Vegas this time around, was already poised to bring back several cast members from the classic procedural and now they've recruited another heavy hitter to return. TV Line brings word that veteran character actor Paul Guilfoyle, who played Captain Jim Brass for over 300 episodes in the original series, will return for the upcoming revival. The outlet reports that Guilfoyle will reportedly only appear in two episodes of the new series, while also reporting that Jamie McShane of SEAL Team has joined the cast of the series as well.

Guilfoyle will appear alongside several of his co-stars from the original series which ran for 15 seasons. Longtime face of the series William Petersen will return as Gil Grissom with Jorja Fox as Sara Sidle and Wallace Langham as David Hodges. Newcomers attached to appear in the revival include Matt Lauria (Friday Night Lights), Paula Newsome (Chicago Med), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth) and Mandeep Dhillon (Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker). The new CSI: Vegas comes from CBS Studios and Jerry Bruckheimer TV. Writer Jason Tracey will serve as showrunner.

“I’m excited to be bringing back the CSI franchise to all our fans who have been so loyal to us for all these years,” Jerry Bruckheimer previously said. “And to be back in Las Vegas where it all started over 20 years ago makes it even more special. We’ve enjoyed working on this project with CBS and look forward to welcoming back Billy, Jorja and Wallace as they join a new group of talented actors in CSI: Vegas.”

The official description for CSI: Vegas teases a problem that seems to be beyond simple crime scene investigation. It reads: “Facing an existential threat that could bring down the Crime Lab, a brilliant new team of forensic investigators must welcome back old friends and deploy new techniques to preserve and serve justice in Sin City.”

TV Line reports that the series is being thought of as the start of a continuing series rather than a limited one. CSI: Vegas was originally scheduled to premiere in the fall of 2020, twenty years after the original show's premiere, but it was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation ended its 15-year run in 2015 after establishing itself as one of the most popular TV shows of the era. The series spawned multiple spinoffs, including CSI: Miami, CSI: New York, and CSI: Cyber.