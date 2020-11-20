Danny Phantom Now Streaming on CBS All Access

✖

Danny Phantom is now streaming on CBS All Access. The adventures of Danny Fenton have become something of a beloved series among late millennial viewers. Butch Hartman had bigger hits for Nickelodeon like The Fairly Oddparents and another series called T.U.F.F. Puppy. The teen hero holds a special place in a lot of kids’ memories from their time in front of televisions in the days before streaming services. Now, they can go find the show playing on CBS’s platform along with other hits like Avatar: The Last Airbender and Avatar: The Legend of Korra. Funny enough, even with big players like Netflix, Hulu, and others swimming around, ViacomCBS’s app is the only way to get a lot of these classic Nicktoons shows. Fans will be elated that they can finally rematch Danny, Sam, and Tucker’s journey from the beginning.

Hartman walked away from Nickelodeon years ago, he explained his decision in a video on YouTube.

"I am leaving Nickelodeon," Hartman told fans. "This is not clickbait. This is not a joke. This is completely 100% serious. I have reached a decision and it's just time to go. These things happen with careers in Hollywood sometimes, and I'm certainly not the first person ever to leave a studio, and certainly won't be the last, but it's the first time for me."

"I never had a job this long at one place," he added. "A lot of you are probably very young. You're probably not even 20 years old yet, and just to imagine being at one job for 20 years is probably a little hard to imagine but when you get to be my age and you've had a career as long as I have it can be pretty interesting to be at a job at one studio for so long, and I must tell you I've had the time of my life at Nickelodeon. I've never been disappointed. I've never been let down. I've been treated extremely well by everybody there. This is not a video to diss on Nickelodeon or to trash them or anything because they've just been fantastic."

"So I am still going to be making animation," Hartman continued. "I'm going to keep selling shows. I've got my own app the Noog Network. I do all kinds of brand new original stuff on there, go check that out. I've got a cool sketchbook that I am selling on Amazon. I'll be doing more books. Self-publishing books and getting books published by other people as well. I've got a lot of projects I'm working on right now but I'm under contract to a company called Pocket Watch that I'm working with. That was announced so I can say that, but I can't tell you what I'm working on just yet because I am like I said, I am bound to a contract. Can't release it yet, but when I'm allowed to I will tell you guys everything I promise."

