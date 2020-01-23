Artist Butch Hartman Shares His Take on My Hero Academia’s Izuku

Izuku Midoriya is a kid just like anyone else, but he has got some big duties to shoulder. The star of My Hero Academia has faced unimaginable odds during his hero’s journey so far, and fans are obsessed with his extraordinary story. Of course, he isn’t the only kid who has experienced such things, and artist Butch Hartman knows all about that. After all, the Nickelodeon illustrator shared his own take on Izuku, and fans cannot help but comparing the hero to other animation icons.

Over on Instagram, Hartman posted his black-and-white sketch of Izuku for fans to see. The story sneak-peek shows the hero in full costume, and its bunny ears are hard to miss. The outfit is clearly taken from an earlier season of the anime, but Izuku rocks it with pride. His mom would be so proud to see him all dressed up, and Hartman was more than happy to make that happen.

Of course, fans took to social media to thank Hartman for his work and tie Izuku to the artist’s famous series. After all, the Nickelodeon legend did create The Fairly OddParents as well as Danny Phantom. These animated series were huge hits upon their release, and their legacies live on. Now, fans are curious how Izuku would get along with Timmy Turner and the lot.

Izuku might have more responsibilities on his shoulders than, say, Danny Phantom but he is still a teen at heart. There are all sorts of things Izuku likes to do which show his age. He may not have a babysitter named Vicky, but he likes to fanboy over Pro Heroes and hang out with friends. To be honest, Izuku would surely get along with Hartman’s creations if a crossover were to happen, but we all know One For All wouldblow Cosmo and Wanda away!

