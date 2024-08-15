Daredevil Animated Video Has Fans Clamoring for Disney+ Cartoon

As audiences get ready to celebrate the debut of Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again, fans are already starting to clamor for a second series featuring the Man Without Fear. Wednesday afternoon, Marvel’s official social media channels shared an animated Daredevil clip, showing off how the character could look in a different medium. As you might expect, fans quickly applauded the work done on the clip, asking Marvel to start development on a Daredevil animated series.

“We NEED an DD animated series like Batman Animated Series/Cape Crusader,” one Facebook commenter wrote. Another added, “Yeah, this should be a part of the Marvel Animation universe!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of Marvel’s animated releases are now produced by Marvel Animation, a brand new subsidiary of Marvel Studios. The studio has been working on shows that are both canon to the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, and shows that made to stand on their own. Interestingly enough, the MCU’s Daredevil Charlie Cox will voice the character in Marvel Animation’s Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

“I went into the studio and did some voiceover for that a long time ago. Years ago, during when I was shooting She-Hulk, so I think that was 2021,” Cox recalled during an appearance at Fan Expo Boston 2024. “I’ve just seen a couple of scenes that I’ve voiced. And I haven’t even seen the scenes, I just saw the early drawings of it. That’s all I know.”

“I haven’t seen any of it, I have no idea what the story is, but it’s cool,” the actor clarified. “It’s cool that [Daredevil’s] in it. I’m excited about it.”

Marvel Studios’ upcoming film slate includes Captain America: Brave New World (February 14th, 2025), Thunderbolts* (May 5th, 2025), The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25th, 2025), Blade (November 7th, 2025), Avengers: Doomsday (May 1st, 2026), and Avengers: Secret Wars (May 7th, 2027).

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along is set to premiere on Disney+ in September, with Daredevil: Born Again debuting next March. Marvel Animation has yet to set dates for the second season of X-Men ’97 or the premiere of Black Panther: Eyes of Wakanda, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and Marvel Zombies.