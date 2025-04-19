What Happens to Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again?

Daredevil: Born Again wastes no time reintroducing Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel), better known as Bullseye, as a formidable threat. The series opens with a seemingly routine evening at Josie’s bar, where Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), and Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) are enjoying a night out that quickly descends into tragedy. Unfortunately, Bullseye launches a methodical and brutal attack on the bar. The masked assassin ruthlessly guns down Foggy on the sidewalk and proceeds to murder multiple bystanders inside Josie’s. When Daredevil returns to confront him, they engage in a vicious rooftop battle that culminates in Matt, overcome with rage after hearing Foggy’s final heartbeat, throwing Bullseye off the building. Though Matt believes he might have killed Bullseye, the premiere’s final moments reveal that the assassin survived the fall, setting up his continued role throughout the season. Yet, Bullseye only returns to Daredevil: Born Again in its final episodes, setting the stage for his Season 2 role.

Videos by ComicBook.com

WARNING: Spoilers below for Daredevil: Born Again Season 1, Episode 10

Following the premiere’s shocking events, Bullseye remains conspicuously absent for much of the season as he serves his sentence in prison. In Episode 8, the series revisits Poindexter at Rikers Island, where he’s being held in protective custody due to the numerous enemies he’s made throughout his criminal career. The scene opens with guards escorting Poindexter through the facility, taking extreme precautions with his restraints due to his ability to weaponize virtually any object. The true nature of this transfer becomes clear when Poindexter is informed he’s being moved to general population — essentially a death sentence for someone who’s put away so many criminals. This transfer is specifically arranged by Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) to eliminate a dangerous loose end from his past.

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

After Matt refuses to help Pointdexter and leaves him to die in prison, Bullseye uses a visit to the infirmary to escape. In one of the season’s most brutal scenes, Bullseye breaks off one of his own teeth and spits it with deadly accuracy into the doctor’s eye. He then methodically kills both the doctor and his guard escort, using his unparalleled precision to turn medical instruments into lethal weapons. After donning the dead guard’s uniform, Poindexter steals his ID card and boards a corrections bus, walking calmly past security checkpoints. By the time alarm bells sound, he’s already vanished from Rikers Island.

Once free, Bullseye moves quickly to execute his revenge against Fisk. At the Black and White Gala fundraiser for the mayor’s Red Hook port project in Episode 8, we see Poindexter preparing for an assassination. After killing a security officer on the balcony of the venue, he positions himself with a sniper rifle and waits for the perfect moment to eliminate Fisk. The scene cuts between Fisk dancing with Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) and Bullseye adjusting his aim, building tension toward the inevitable confrontation. When Poindexter finally takes his shot, Matt Murdock, who detected the threat through his enhanced senses, instinctively pushes Fisk out of the bullet’s path and takes the shot himself. This failed assassination attempt sends the gala into chaos as security personnel rush to evacuate Fisk and search for the shooter, while Bullseye disappears in the confusion.

The aftermath of this assassination attempt becomes the most significant consequence of Bullseye’s actions in the season. Fisk, seizing the opportunity provided by the attack, uses the incident to implement martial law across New York City. In an emergency broadcast in Episode 9, Fisk announces his “Safer Streets” initiative, which criminalizes all vigilante activity and imposes a citywide curfew. He also significantly expands the powers of his Anti-Vigilante Task Force, allowing them to operate without oversight. What began as Bullseye’s vendetta inadvertently gives Fisk the justification he needs to achieve his authoritarian ambitions. Meanwhile, Poindexter remains unaccounted for as the season concludes, his status as a highly skilled assassin and a priority target for Fisk’s enforcers making him one of the most dangerous fugitives in New York. In his final appearance, Bullseye hides inside what looks like an abandoned apartment, while Fisk’s forces occupy New York.

What’s Next for Bullseye in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2?

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

As Daredevil: Born Again moves toward its second season, Bullseye is caught between Mayor Fisk’s expanding anti-vigilante regime and Daredevil’s emerging resistance movement. With the Anti-Vigilante Task Force operating with unprecedented authority and specifically targeting masked individuals, Poindexter finds himself in the crosshairs of a citywide manhunt. This precarious situation creates several compelling possibilities for his character in the upcoming season.

Leaked images from the set of Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again show Daredevil and Bullseye standing side by side, fueling fan theories of a possible team-up. While Matt repeatedly rejected Poindexter’s manipulative requests for help in Season 1, recognizing the danger he represents, the new reality of Fisk’s iron grip on the city creates circumstances where such an alliance might become necessary. The Season 1 finale shows Matt beginning to organize a rebellion against Fisk’s regime, gathering allies at Josie’s Bar. Given Bullseye’s grudge against Fisk and his exceptional skills, he could become a reluctant asset in this resistance.

While it can be hard to imagine Matt working alongside the man who murdered his best friend, the team-up could still be the lesser of two evils, as allowing Bullseye to roam free in New York City could have catastrophic consequences. Whether Bullseye returns as a continued antagonist or evolves into a more complex ally against a greater threat, his unresolved storyline represents one of the most compelling threads leading into Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again.

Season 1 of Daredevil: Born Again is streaming in full on Disney+.

How do you think Bullseye will return in Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again? Share your theories in the comments!