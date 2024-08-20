Daredevil: Born Again’s Charlie Cox Teases Show’s “Nice Little Cameos”

If you saw the Daredevil: Born Again footage released at the D23 Expo earlier this month, you’ll know by now White Tiger is set to appear in the series at some point or another. As it turns out, the street-level vigilante may not be the only one making an appearance in the show. During a recent spotlight panel at FanExpo Chicago, Daredevil: Born Again star Charlie Cox teased some potentially fun appearances by other surprise characters.

“We don’t follow any of the comic books in terms of story. We don’t follow any of them closely, and there’s a number of reasons for that. One, because if you follow a storyline closely, it becomes a foregone conclusion because everyone knows how it ends,” Cox said during the panel (via Screen Rant). “Those of you who saw the leaked trailer from D23 may have noticed a couple of interesting characters come up – I didn’t say it, you said it. The trailer’s now been taken down, so I’m not going to say anything.”

That’s when the actor said he was thrilled for his character to appear alongside White Tiger and other unnamed heroes that will end up appearing in the show.

“I remember getting those scripts, and the character that I’m thinking about in particular right now, I remember when I read that [story] before I started doing Daredevil in 2014,” Cox added. “I always thought that was a really cool storyline and such an interesting character; such an interesting dynamic between the two of them. That was really fun, and I’m really excited about that. And there are a couple of other nice little cameos that come up.”

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.