Daredevil: Born Again Trailer Confirms White Tiger

The first footage of Daredevil: Born Again was shown at D23 over the weekend, giving fans their first look at the revival of one of Marvel’s most popular shows. As was teased in set photos snapped during the filming of the show, White Tiger will be appearing in the series. Little is known about the character’s involvement in the show or how big of a role he will have, although the footage does seem to tease that Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) will act as White Tiger’s attorney at some point through the series.

White Tiger is another superhero moniker that’s been donned by several characters. In Born Again, it appears the version of the character that will pop up is Hector Ayala, the first person to go by the White Tiger name. In the source material, White Tiger debuted in Deadly Hands of Kung Fu #19, appearing as a master martial artist with enhanced powers due to the Jade Tiger amulets.

White Tiger and his sister Ava Ayala are the two most popular iterations of the character, with Angela Del Toro also getting a big White Tiger run in the Aughts. Throughout the character’s entire lineage, the White Tiger has been a staple of Marvel’s street-level pantheon, something that will be explored in depth in the grounded Daredevil: Born Again.

“Daredevil is incredible. It’s similar in some ways to X-Men ’97 because it’s reviving something that the fans love,” Brad Winderbaum explained on an episode of The Official Marvel podcast. “But it’s taking it in a new direction.”

“These characters have matured. The universe is different than it was. Things have changed. Society’s changed,” he added. “Matt and Wilson have changed, and their characters are going to collide in ways we’ve never seen before. It’s no longer enough to try to murder each other. There’s a whole game of politics at play.”

Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan. It’s unclear if Sandrine Holt, Nikki M. James, Clark Johnson, Michael Gaston, and Harris Yulin will remain in the series after the aforementioned creative overhaul.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.