Charlie Cox Credits Save Daredevil Campaign for Marvel Return

At this point in the digital age, it's increasingly easy for fans across all mediums to connect and talk about their passions. That usually results in extensive campaigns to "save" shows that have been canceled, oftentimes ending with nothing but a disappointing resolution in sight. Most recently, however, a few of those campaigns have worked. In the case of Charlie Cox, he credits the Save Daredevil movement for keeping faith in seeing his character return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"There's so much I want to say [to fans]," Cox said in a recent interview with Marvel.com. " Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the 'Save Daredevil' campaign. That even when I had lost hope years ago, they did not, and they continued to campaign and support. And over the years, I've met many of them, and they're such an enthusiastic, passionate crowd."

Formed immediately after the cancellation of the series in 2018, the Save Daredevil campaign instantly gained traction on social media for its top-tier branding and organized events.

"Daredevil is such an amazing character. It's been the great honor of my career to be offered that part and to be able to play him. I've had such fun with it. It's changed my life irrevocably," the actor added. "And when the show came to an end, despite the disappointment of the journey ending, I felt like we'd done a good job, and we had an amazing time and we could only be grateful for what we'd had."

Now, Cox says he's living the dream.

"To be invited back and starting again, almost, it feels like a little bit like a dream. It feels too good to be true. I'm so excited about the future," Cox concluded. "I can't wait to get on the set from the first day of the new show. I'm already starting to train. As you know, I'm already starting to make plans in terms of living and training and having conversations with the writers and all of those things. So it's starting to feel very real."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

