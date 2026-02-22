Daredevil: Born Again Officially Won’t Have Other MCU Cameos (& Here’s Why)

If there is one thing that MCU fans love, it is cameos from other heroes, but the future seasons of Daredevil: Born Again won’t include any from the MCU movies. The excitement of cameos was shown in everything from Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Daredevil made his long-awaited MCU debut, to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which saw Daredevil and She-Hulk enjoy some personal time together. When it comes to Daredevil: Born Again, there was excitement with the return of Kingpin and the Punisher, and Season 2 has Jessica Jones showing up from the Netflix Marvel world. However, there won’t be any MCU movie characters popping up.

According to SFX Magazine (via Deadline), Daredevil: Born Again showrunner Dario Scardapane said that the series will remain self-contained moving forward and won’t cross over with the MCU. While Punisher is in Spider-Man: Brand New World and Daredevil has represented Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, these crossovers aren’t going to happen on the actual Daredevil series. “There are other characters that are going to be popping up in movies and stuff, and that all goes into the larger MCU of it all,” Scardapane said. “I always think that maybe these characters take little vacations into the larger world, but the story that we’re focusing on is really granular.”

Why It’s Better to Keep Daredevil Self-Contained On Disney+

What this means is that Daredevil won’t be having people like Spider-Man show up on Daredevil: Born Again because Marvel wants the show remain self-contained and away from the mainline MCU movies. However, Daredevil is more than welcome to show up in larger movies, such as even something like Avengers: Secret Wars. It is also possible to have crossovers with the Disney+ shows, which has already happened. According to Scardapane, this is because “The joke we make is, ‘Oh, those guys are uptown – we’re downtown!’ We kind of have a pocket that’s in this world of Hell’s Kitchen, in this world of New York.”

This doesn’t mean that smaller bit characters can’t show up on Daredevil: Born Again. It also leaves the door open for Disney+ characters not involved in the movies. Swordsman was on Hawkeye before he showed up in the first season of the Daredevil series. This could mean someone like Kate Bishop or Ironheart could legistically show up in Daredevil, but someone who has a movie presence, like Ms. Marvel, might be a little different. However, don’t expect to see Clint Barton showing up on Daredevil as Hawkeye or Sam Wilson’s Captain America flying in to help with Kingpin. This is actually a good thing.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD struggled a great deal in the first two seasons because it was supposed to connect to the MCU. There were even stories on the TV show that referenced the events from Captain America: The Winter Soldier. However, it wasn’t until Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD disconnected from the MCU that the show began to fly. That show was at its best when it ignored what was happening in the MCU and told its own stories.

If Dadedevil: Born Again wants to continue to shine as one of the best MCU television series, it needs to live in its own world. Scardapane knows this, and if this TV series wants to continue to thrive, it can’t worry about continuity problems arising from movies involving Spider-Man or the bigger MCU releases. Keeping this a world where fans can just enjoy the street-level hero fun without needing to worry about the big movie arcs will help shows like Daredevil: Born Again remain a better experience.

