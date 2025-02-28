Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Casts Matthew Lillard In Mystery Role (Who Is He Playing?)

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 has cast Matthew Lillard in a new mystery role, much to the surprise of fans. Daredevil is one of the most beloved Marvel TV shows out there and it’s kind of the one that started it all. While shows like Agents of Shield existed beforehand, Daredevil had a more prestigious aura around it and was elevated by the fact that it had a Netflix budget backing it. The universal acclaim for the Marvel series allowed for other shows like Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and The Defenders while also likely proving to Disney that they could make legitimate Marvel shows on their own with enough money backing it.

Now, in the Disney+ era, anything goes. After being gone from our TVs for nearly a decade, Charlie Cox returns as Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again which essentially serves as a fourth season to the Netflix series while soft rebooting it for the MCU. The first reactions to Daredevil: Born Again have been overwhelmingly positive, which is really great to hear given the show had a rocky development and could’ve been a mess had the wrong decisions been made. It seems Disney is also happy with Daredevil’s Disney+ outing as season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again will begin filming before season 1 even airs its first episode.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 – Who Is Matthew Lillard Playing?

As of right now, no one knows much about what season 2 will entail given we don’t even know what happens in season one. However, Deadline has confirmed that Scream star Matthew Lillard will star in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. As of right now, his role is being kept under wraps, but given his history, it seems likely he will be a villain. He played a killer in both Scream and Five Nights at Freddy’s, it wouldn’t be surprising if he pops up as another one here. Some possible villains he could play are Mister Fear and Jester, particularly if he’s been somewhat type cast for the role. However, it’s entirely possible Lillard is just playing an ordinary guy in Daredevil: Born Again.

One really far-fetched theory that I have is that Lillard could play Cletus Kasady AKA Carnage. Given Daredevil is also partly a legal drama, it would be interesting if Marvel could utilize Kasady’s time as a serial killer and have Daredevil track him down before putting him on trial. Then it could perfectly set him up for a role as Carnage himself in a future Spider-Man movie. However, it seems unlikely anything like this would happen given the legal chaos around Spider-Man characters with Marvel and Sony. Either way, it would be cool since Matthew Lillard has been fan cast as him before.

Not much else is known about the second season beyond that. Some fans thought Krysten Ritter would be in Daredevil: Born Again season 2 as she’s currently in New York, but she’s actually starring in Dexter: Resurrection. It’s still possible she makes a small cameo in the Marvel series, but fans shouldn’t hold their breath. Beyond that, Matthew Lillard is also set to star in Scream 7, despite his character getting his head crushed by a TV in the first movie. The actor will also star in Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 later this year.

