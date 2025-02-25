Daredevil: Born Again Showrunner Has A Surprising Update on Season 2

Daredevil: Born Again is still over a week away, but showrunner Dario Scardapane tells ComicBook that work on Season 2 is well underway. The revival series already has a two-season order, and we know that Season 2 is scheduled to begin filming on Friday, February 28th. On Monday, Scardapane attended the red carpet premiere for Season 1, and we asked if the scripts for Season 2 were already finished. His answer was “Yes-ish,” with the caveat that he intends to continue working on the finale script right up to the buzzer. Still, he confirmed that there are seven scripts “locked, loaded, ready to go.” Season 1 premieres on Tuesday, March 4th on Disney+.

“So, I usually… really like to finish [writing] the finale after we’ve started shooting,” Scardapane explained. “The old network model, which I grew up in, you were usually maybe three scripts ahead at best, and it’s really kind of cool to see visual threads and things going on, and incorporate them into the finale. So we have seven scripts locked, loaded, ready to go, but I am still tinking around with the final one.”

That’s a big head start for this series, but it’s no surprise with the intense filming schedule already laid out. The shoot is expected to go from this week until July, and Season 2 is expected to premiere sometime in the first half of 2026. Both seasons will consist of nine episodes.

Born Again initially got an order for one long season with 18 episodes. It even started filming with that plan in mind back in March of 2023, but production halted in June due to the Hollywood labor strikes. When work resumed later, Marvel Studios re-worked its plans for the series, splitting the order into two seasons. Season 1 will be a part of the MCU’s Phase Five, while Season 2 will be a part of Phase Six.

This two-season commitment from Disney+ is a dream come true for Daredevil fans, who have been waiting for years to see this iteration of the character return. Daredevil aired from 2015 to 2018 on Netflix, with 13 episodes per season. Things have changed a lot for superhero streaming series since then, and fans are excited to see Daredevil get integrated more with the rest of the MCU in Born Again.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney+ on Tuesday, March 4th with two episodes to start. The previous series is streaming there now for those that want a refresher.