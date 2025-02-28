Dexter: Resurrection adds Krysten Ritter (But What About Daredevil: Born Again?)

Dexter: Resurrection has cast Jessica Jones and Breaking Bad star Krysten Ritter, a move that has surprised fans who expected her to show up in Daredevil: Born Again season 2. New York is a popular place for heroes, villains, and anti-heroes. A large chunk of the Marvel universe revolves around the Big Apple with characters like Spider-Man, Daredevil, and the Punisher all residing in New York City. With that said, a beloved television anti-hero known for his own vigilantism is making his way to New York City. The new, upcoming Dexter sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection has been shooting in New York City for almost two months now.

At the end of Dexter, serial killer Dexter Morgan exiled himself out of Miami to the Pacific Northwest before heading back east to upstate New York for the events of Dexter: New Blood. Of course, at the end of that show, he took a then-fatal bullet from his own son. It was believed to be the end of the character, at least in the present day as a prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin was greenlit shortly after. However, Michael C. Hall will be returning as a resurrected version of Dexter Morgan this summer in Dexter: Resurrection. Very little is known about the show right now, but Showtime is building an incredible cast for the sequel series.

Dexter: Resurrection Casts Krysten Ritter, Crushing Daredevil: Born Again Fans in the Process

As first reported by Deadline, Jessica Jones star Krysten Ritter will be guest starring in Dexter: Resurrection. Ritter is reportedly playing Mia Lapierre, a sommelier who is supposedly harboring her own Dark Passenger and may be a serial killer herself. The news comes after Ritter posted on social media on February 27th that she is currently on the way to New York City, leading many fans to think this was for a return to the Marvel universe. Daredevil: Born Again season 2 begins shooting this week, so many hoped Ritter was teasing Jessica Jones’ long-awaited return… but it seems like fans will have to keep waiting.

Of course, if scheduling permits, there’s a chance Ritter could pop up for a brief cameo in Daredevil: Born Again season 2, but don’t hold your breath for any sort of significant role. Krysten Ritter has expressed interest in returning to Jessica Jones, noting she’s ready to reprise the role if she gets the phone call. However, it sounds like she’s on Dexter duty at the moment. Fans are eager for more Jessica Jones and other members of The Defenders to properly show up in the MCU, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

Deadline describes Krysten Ritter’s Dexter role as a guest arc, so Ritter may be a “killer of the week” type character for Dexter to go up against or a secondary villain rather than someone who will appear in the entire first season. Peter Dinklage is the main villain for Dexter: Resurrection and Uma Thurman will serve as a right hand woman/fixer for him, so Dexter will have his hands full regardless. With that said, Paramount has been reportedly planning more Dexter spin-offs, including ones for characters in Dexter: Resurrection. It’s possible Ritter’s character manages to escape Dexter’s grasp and get her own show in the Dexter canon.

The new sequel series will seemingly see Dexter Morgan on the run and searching for his son in New York City after their traumatic separation. Unlike Dexter: New Blood, it’s expected that Dexter: Resurrection will go on for multiple seasons and likely keep Michael C. Hall in the role for years to come. However, official plot details are fairly difficult to come by at the moment and it may be another month or two before Paramount starts to shed some light on this whole thing.