Daredevil: Born Again Footage Reveals the Bloody Return of Charlie Cox

In Marvel’s just-released 85th anniversary celebration video, the studio has provided fans with a first official look at Charlie Cox’s return tot he role of Matt Murdoch/Daredevil in Daredevil: Born Again. The title, a play on both the fact that Cox is making his return to Marvel after years away and on the character’s Catholic roots, is headed to Disney+ in 2025. It’s a quick glimpse of Cox in bloody combat, but after years of not seeing the character in costume, it’s been enough to get fans on social media excited to see what’s next.

At D23 last month, Disney’s Daredevil: Born Again space was covered with graffiti, seemingly suggesting the villain Muse is likely going to play a significant role in the upcoming first season on Disney+. Created by Charles Soule and Ron Garney, Muse first appeared in 2016, and only lasted a couple of years before his death in Daredevil #600. The character was a mass muderer who considered himself an artist, and painted murals with the blood of his victims.

Charlie Cox as Daredevil

In the years since Netflix’s Daredevil (and indeed the rest of their Marvel Knights-style batch of M-rated Marvel shows) was cancelled, fans have lobbied to bring Charlie Cox back into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor appeared briefly in Spider-Man: No Way Home — but not as Daredevil, only as Murdoch, who opted to represent Spider-Man after the hero was unmasked to the world. Whether that brief appearance will play a bigger role in the MCU is yet to be determined, but technically Daredevil shares his arch-nemesis Kingpin with Spider-Man.

In Daredevil: Born Again, Charlie Cox returns as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and he’ll be joined by Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk / Kingpin), Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle / Punisher), Wilson Bethel (Benjamin Poindexter / Bullseye), Deborah Ann Woll (Karen Page), Elden Henson (Foggy Nelson), Ayelet Zurer (Vanessa Fisk), Margarita Levieva, Michael Gandolfini, Genneya Walton, and Arty Froushan.

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to be released on Disney+ starting March 2025.

