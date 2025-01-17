Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Filming Start Confirmed by Charlie Cox

The Devil’s work is never done. By the time Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again airs its nine-episode first season in March, work will have begun on season 2, according to the Man Without Fear himself: Charlie Cox. During an appearance with co-star Wilson Bethel at FAN EXPO San Francisco, the actor confirmed that cameras will roll on the next season of Marvel’s Daredevil series revival by the spring.

“It’s been so many years since we released any Daredevil content. I’m really excited about it,” Cox said. “By the time we release [Born Again] on March 4th, we’ll already be shooting season 2. So it’s just a gift that keeps on giving, really.”

The new series, which comes a decade after Cox first appeared as the vigilante Devil of Hell’s Kitchen on the Netflix-aired Daredevil, marks the character’s first time headlining a show since the original was canceled after three seasons in 2018. (Cox, in the meantime, has made a handful of appearances as blind lawyer Matt Murdock and his horn-headed alter-ego across 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and 2024’s Echo.)

“When the show was canceled, I suddenly had a breaking up period, a mourning period,” Cox said. “We thought we were going to do a season 4, and then that didn’t happen. Kind of overnight we got a phone call, it was like, ‘We’re done. It’s finished.’ It felt like a breakup a little bit in kind of a weird way.” (Jeph Loeb, then the head of Marvel Television, confirmed in 2018 there were plans for another three seasons of Daredevil by the time it was canceled.)



“And then, like all breakups, obviously we got back together,” Cox continued. “But now I’m aware that there will presumably come a time where it really does stop happening. The longer it goes on, the harder it will be to let go.”

Daredevil was Marvel’s first original series on Netflix as part of a 2013 pact between the streamer and Disney to bring street-level heroes Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist to the small screen before culminating in the event miniseries The Defenders. Daredevil, spinoff The Punisher, and Jessica Jones and Luke Cage spanned multiple seasons on Netflix before they were all canceled in late 2018 and early 2019, months before Disney launched its own streaming service that November.

In 2022, after a mandatory two-year waiting period had expired in 2020 (2021 for Jessica Jones and The Punisher), all six series made their way onto Disney+. Marvel Studios had regained the rights to the characters and included Cox’s Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk in 2021’s Hawkeye. Both characters went on to appear again, albeit separately, in Echo, and the nemeses will come face-to-face for the first time since Daredevil‘s season 3 finale in 2018 when Born Again airs in March.

Also back for the series: Jon Bernthal’s Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher, and Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson as Matt’s closest friends, Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. In addition to D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Ayelet Zurer’s Vanessa Fisk, Bethel will return as former FBI Agent Benjamin “Dex” Poindexter, a.k.a. the assassin Bullseye.

New additions to the cast include Margarita Levieva (The Deuce) as Matt’s latest love interest, Heather Glenn; Genneya Walton (Never Have I Ever) as BB Urich, daughter of the late New York Bulletin journalist Ben Urich (Daredevil‘s Vondie Curtis-Hall); and Nikki James (Severance) as Kirsten McDuffie, a lawyer and Assistant D.A. introduced during the Mark Waid-penned Daredevil comic run. Late actor Kamar de los Reyes (One Life to Live) is playing the street-level vigilante Hector Ayala/White Tiger, while Arty Froushan (House of the Dragon) and Michael Gandolfini (The Many Saints of Newark) will appear as associates of New York City’s newly-elected mayor: Wilson Fisk.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again premieres March 4 at 6pm PT/9pm ET on Disney+.