Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photos May Reveal New Costume (and Storyline)

Set photos from Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 seemingly reveal a new costume for Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. The X account @_DaredevilShots shared images of the actor at night, wearing what appears to be a cape coat over his Daredevil suit. In a separate post, @_DardevilShots did a side by side comparison of a similar set image from Season 1. A notable difference between the two is that in the Season 2 image, Cox seems to be donning an all-black costume, contrasting from the red outfit he’s sporting in the Season 1 photo. This implies he will have a new Daredevil costume for the show’s second season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The images indicate Marvel could be looking to adapt the “Shadowland” storyline in Daredevil: Born Again Season 2. In the comics, Matt wears an all-black costume, which illustrates the narrative’s darker themes and subject matter. In “Shadowland,” Daredevil is possessed by the Beast of the Hand, and his actions become far more extreme than usual as a result. The titular Shadowland is a prison facility Matt builds in Hell’s Kitchen. The overarching “Shadowland” plot features appearances from a variety of Marvel characters, including Spider-Man, Moon Knight, Luke Cage, and the Punisher.

📸 | First BTS look at Charlie Cox on the set of #DaredevilBornAgain season 2. pic.twitter.com/AF6nNoIhjm — Daredevil Shots (@_DaredevilShots) March 13, 2025

Though Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 was only premiered on Disney+ earlier this month, production on the second season began in late February. A release date for Season 2 has not yet been officially announced. Matthew Lillard recently joined the Season 2 cast in an undisclosed role.

Prior to Season 1’s debut, Cox told ComicBook that it’s “possible” he’d wear multiple Daredevil suits on Born Again. Marketing materials for the show featured a bevy of cowls for Matt to choose from, including a black one that would fit nicely with a “Shadowland”-inspired costume. The actor also was mum on the possibility of sporting the character’s famous “DD” symbol at some point. An iteration of that insignia is present on the “Shadowland” suit.

The prospect of Daredevil getting a new suit for Born Again Season 2 isn’t surprising. It’s common for comic book film and TV adaptations to give characters new costumes with each outing — for both story and merchandising purposes. If Season 2 pulls from “Shadowland,” Marvel wouldn’t be doing a beat-for-beat recreation of the comic, but depending on what else transpires in Season 1, it could draw from that storyline and incorporate certain elements. “Shadowland” is the kind of brutal, hard-hitting material that would be right at home in a series like Daredevil: Born Again, allowing Marvel to explore narrative ground it can’t really cover in other corners of the MCU.

Using “Shadowland” as a basis for Season 2 could also be a way to incorporate more of the Defenders characters in Daredevil: Born Again. Marvel executive Brad Winderbaum mentioned it’s “inevitable” those figures return to the franchise at some point. Again, there would have to be some differences from the source material, but this could be a spot for those street-level Defenders heroes to make their triumphant return to the MCU. With Daredevil: Born Again Season 1 currently in full swing, it will be a while before Marvel raises the curtains on Season 2, and it will be fascinating to see what’s in store.