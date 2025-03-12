Did Daredevil: Born Again Just Tease Miles Morales’ MCU Debut as Spider-Man?

The highly anticipated Disney+ soft reboot, Daredevil: Born Again, premiered on March 4 to wide acclaim, setting the fandom ablaze with excitement, suspense, and tragedy. Even though Daredevil: Born Again is connected to its Netflix counterpart, there are still some fascinating references to the previous three seasons. However, now that Daredevil: Born Again is part of the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, those Easter eggs have larger implications for the bigger interconnected MCU. One such Easter egg was mentioned in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment in episode 3, “The Hollow of His Hands,” and ties Spider-Man to the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.

White Tiger Helped Miles Morales’s Dad?

White Tiger Helped Miles Morales's Dad?

Most of Daredevil: Born Again Episode 3 takes place in the courtroom where Hector Ayala – the White Tiger (Kamar de los Reyes) – is on trial for the death of a cop. As Ayala’s defense attorney, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) secured the single key witness of the event that landed Ayala in cuffs. However, once the witness was on the stand for the defense, he perjured himself out of fear of retribution from the police force. With no one to secure a not-guilty verdict, Murdock outs Ayala as the White Tiger to show that he has been operating as a hero, not a murderer.

With the White Tiger’s identity revealed, Matt calls on witnesses who give personal, first-hand accounts of how Ayala saved them from certain death, thereby illustrating Ayala’s selfless nature to the jury. Besides the first-hand accounts, Matt presents files of police reports where the officers recounted how the White Tiger helped them subdue violent criminals or provided aid when the gun and badge were not enough. One such person Murdock mentions is none other than “Officer Morales.”

Could Miles Morales be Swinging into the MCU Sooner Rather Than Later?

While “Morales” is a very common name – especially within the melting pot that is New York City – the significance of Daredevil: Born Again being part of the MCU implies that the name drop was not unintentional. Another Spider-Man, Miles Morales, is the son of a New York City police officer, Jeff Morales, who may be the “Officer Morales” that White Tiger once saved. Though Miles Morales has yet to make his live-action debut in the MCU, the possible reference to his father could very well be laying the foundation for this.

For now, Miles Morales and his dad occupy their own corner of the Marvel movie universe, with Miles starring in his own series of Spider-Verse animated films. There’s theory and speculation that the animated Miles could join the MCU, following the events of Avengers: Secret Wars, so Daredevil: Born Again paving the way for Matt Murdock and Miles Morales to possibly meet is worth getting excited about.

Daredevil: Born Again is streaming on Disney+.