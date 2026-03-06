Daredevil: Born Again Season 2’s New Teaser Gives A Sneak Peek of the Latest Hallway Fight

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 will be premiering on Disney+ in just a few weeks, and the teasers are starting to come more and more frequently. Born Again Season 2 has taken a unique approach, with a stylized marketing campaign that is heavy on emo music needle drops over (literally) hard-hitting action sizzle reels. It’s not the look most fans expected for the new season, which is a going to be a dark crime drama about Wilson Fisk, The Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio), ruling with a villainous hand as the new mayor of NYC. Meanwhile, Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cock) is marshalling his own gang of vigilantes to defy Kingpin and help get the city back to a place of true law and order.

A new teaser for Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 has dropped, and it is in keeping with the previous teasers, in terms of style, but there are some particularly striking new scenes in the footage – including a tease that we’re once again going to see a beloved staple of the Daredevil TV series (since the Netflix days).

Daredevil: Born Again Is Upping the Action (Thankfully)

The latest Born Again Season 2 footage features additional looks at a sequence that was teased in the full-length trailer: the hallway fight sequence. This time, it looks like the hallway fight will be an extension of the larger battle sequence that sees Daredevil and Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) teaming up against a SWAT Team unit of Mayor Fisk’s cops. Previous footage has shown the fight beginning in some kind of large warehouse space, as Jessica makes her grand entrance by giving some of the goons a superpowered beatdown. We can fold several other quick sizzle reel moments from the last few Born Again Season 2 teasers into this little breakdown, and see how Matt and Jessica will have an extensive battle to get out of the facility in one piece – including a lengthy tag-team fight down a narrow white hallway.

The Daredevil hallway fight in Season 1 (Episode 2) of the Netflix series was groundbreaking. Borrowing from the traditions of Korean cinema (see: Oldboy), the one-take sequence first exposure to that kind of action for millions of mainstream viewers. Netflix’s Daredevil would make the action sequence a recurring motif, featured in every season of the show, culminating in an entire prison riot hallway fight in Season 3. Daredevil: Born Again, Season 1, tried to do its own spin on the hallway fight, with an opening sequence that saw Matt Murdock battling Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) from a bar through an apartment building to a brutal rooftop climax. However, the wild filming techniques and CGI used in the duel paled in comparison to what fans remembered from the Netflix show, and started Born Again off the backfoot.

That’s all to say: Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 is looking like it’s stepped up the action, which is a good thing, and a smart selling point. Season 1 had to be retooled and reshot after massive creative changes, and that hampered its chances, right from the start. Season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again is supposed to be Marvel Studios Television once again putting its best, most confident foot forward. And a Daredevil hallway fight with Jessica Jones as a tag-team buddy certainly feels like we’re stepping in the right direction, for sure.

Daredevil: Season 2 premieres on Disney+ on March 24th.