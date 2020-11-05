Dark Shadows Reboot Reportedly Dead at The CW

✖

The latest attempt to resurrect the cult supernatural soap opera Dark Shadows has hit a wall at The CW and will not go forward. Last September, news broke that Warner Bros. Television was working to develop a sequel to the 1966 series, which would have been titled Dark Shadows: Reincarnation. Revenge and Ghost Whisperer veteran Mark B. Perry was developing the series, reportedly after pursuing it for two years. The series, which would have followed back up with characters from the original and followed their exploits in the present day, reportedly failed to get as far as the pilot stage, and is no longer in development.

TVLine reported the disappointing news in a Q&A column with fans. At the time it was announced, Dark Shadows: Reincarnation was one of a number of old properties looking for new life with WBTV and The CW, including Walker: Texas Ranger, The 4400, Kung-Fu, and The Lost Boys.

"As a first-generation fan, it's been a dream of mine to give Dark Shadows the Star Trek treatment since way back in the '80s when Next Generation was announced, so I'm beyond thrilled and humbled to be entrusted with this resurrection," Perry said in a statement at the time of the original announcement. "And while I could never hope to fill Dan Curtis's very large shoes, I do aspire to carry them a little farther into the future. I also want to reassure the fans of the original that this version will treat the show's mythology with the same reverence given to Star Trek, but will also make the show accessible for audiences who aren't yet familiar with the macabre world of the Collinses. My plan is to take as few liberties as possible with the Dark Shadows canon, while bearing in mind a quote from a 1970s episode delivered by the inimitable Oscar-nominee Grayson Hall as Dr. Julia Hoffman: The Collins family history is not particularly famous for its accuracy."

In recent years, CBS has revived Dynasty and Charmed on The CW, with the shows going into their fourth and third seasons, respectively, on the network in 2021. Roswell, New Mexico, a modern-day update to Roswell, will enter its third season in 2021 with a new showrunner after Carina Adly MacKenzie announced earlier this year that she would step down as showrunner amid "fundamental differences" with Warner Bros. Television regarding the tone and direction of the show.