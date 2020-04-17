Darth Maul Sets Up a Deadly Trap in Star Wars: The Clone Wars

The latest episode of Star Wars: The Clone Wars finally featured the long-awaited reunion between Ahsoka Tano and her former allies at the Jedi Order Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker. And though their meeting was terse and short considering the circumstances, the events that kicked off Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith are now underway with the Jedi Master and Apprentice on their way to Coruscant while Ahsoka accompanies Bo-Katan and a group of the 501st into battle on Mandalore. The episode makes it clear that this is all part of Darth Maul‘s plan to lure in the Jedi — only he gets the wrong one.

Warning: Spoilers for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Episode 9, “Old Friends, Not Forgotten.”

In the episode, Anakin convinces Obi-Wan to subvert the Council’s bureaucracy in order to allow Ahsoka to aid in a battle to help save Mandalore, splitting the 501st Clone Troopers division into two sections with Rex leading one group while the others aid Anakin and Obi-Wan against General Grievous’ attack on Coruscant.

Ahsoka and Rex aid Bo-Katan’s forces in stopping Maul’s attempt at a coup, though they realize that Maul is lying in wait and that Ahsoka’s invasion was a trap. Unfortunately, Ahsoka wasn’t meant to be captured at this moment, and when Maul reveals himself he explains that this was all an elaborate ruse to lure Kenobi to Mandalore.

Maul still seems hellbent on getting revenge against the man who sliced him in half and has bested him in multiple duels, and the fact that Ahsoka ruined that just by showing up could mean bad news. Maul has proven to be vindictive, petty, and cunning in his quest to seek revenge on Obi-Wan as well as Darth Sidious, going so far as to use the crime syndicates and the Mandalorian Death Watch in his manipulations to harm his enemies.

While Ahsoka and Bo-Katan will not give up without a fight, it remains to be seen just what lengths Maul will go to in an effort to hurt both the Jedi Order and Palpatine’s budding Empire, and how Mandalore could suffer because of it. Will Maul’s actions directly lead into such events that we’ve seen in shows like Star Wars: The Mandalorian, where Din Djarin’s family was murdered by droids of the Trade Federation?

We could find out as the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars continues on Disney+.