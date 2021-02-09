Dateline NBC Gets A Dedicated Peacock Channel

✖

NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service has gotten off to a solid start, and as more and more of NBC's back catalog is brought to the service the value will only get better. The latest addition is one of the most requested it turns out, as Peacock revealed that it now has a dedicated channel for Dateline, the popular series that highlights everything from powerful inspirational stories to police investigations full of intrigue and mystery. Anchored by Lester Holt, the show has become a fixture of nighttime television, and now that it's all available in one place, good luck to getting anything done.

The official Peacock account felt the same way, sharing the news with the caption "Well, that's us getting NOTHING done today."

Well, that's us getting NOTHING done today. https://t.co/utbByYvmeE — Peacock (@peacockTV) February 9, 2021

The Dateline NBC account revealed that this has been a much-requested addition to the service, as their video shows a flurry of tweets asking for a Dateline channel. Eventually, the text reads "You asked. We Delivered. All Dateline. All the time. 24/7, and you can watch the video above.

Fans in the comments quickly added a few more channel-worthy shows, including 30 Rock, Parks and Rec, a Bob Ross channel, and even a 24/7 Bill Hader, channel, and gotta say that last one we completely second. That would be great, right? Yes, yes it would.

You can find the official description for Dateline below.

"Dateline is NBC’s signature newsmagazine, bringing viewers storytelling at its best. Our stories range from compelling mysteries to powerful documentaries and in-depth investigations. When major news breaks, we go to the scene, putting the pieces together to bring you the full picture. And in every story we tell, we help the real people who lived the events share their journeys with you. On the air since 1992, Dateline is the longest-running prime-time program on NBC. Our work has been honored time and again with broadcast journalism’s highest awards. Lester Holt is the principal anchor, joined by correspondents Andrea Canning, Josh Mankiewicz, Natalie Morales, Keith Morrison and Dennis Murphy."

You can find the Dateline channel and more on Peacock right here. Your Peacock subscription options are available here.

What other show needs a 24/7 channel? Let us know in the comments!

