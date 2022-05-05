LAPD Releases Photos of Weapon Used in Dave Chappelle Attack

✖

Dave Chappelle's brush with a hostile fan has yielded pictures of the weapon. The Los Angeles Police Department released photos of the replica gun and knife on social media this morning. Outlets all over rushed to cover the controversial comedian getting tackled on stage at The Hollywood Bowl. A person named Isaiah Lee rushed the stage at the Netflix Is A Joke festival. Luckily, no one was injured except for the assailant himself. While some social media commenters thought it was retaliation for some of Chappelle's previous material, this was not the case. (That would not stop the mercurial comedian from cracking that the attacker was a transgender person right after the fact, despite that not being the case.) Chris Rock actually came out to jokingly ask if that was Will Smith.

They tweeted, "An arrest has been made in an incident where a comedian was attacked while on stage at the Hollywood Bowl. Isaiah Lee was charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon and bail is set at $30,000."

In the department's official statement they said, "Hollywood officers responded to a call for service and took control of the suspect. The replica handgun that also contained a knife blade was recovered and later processed as evidence. The suspect was arrested for Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He was transported to a local hospital to treat injuries sustained during the altercation with security. The victim was not injured as a result of the assault. The suspect was treated and cleared to be processed by medical staff."

When The Academy decided to hand down a 10-year ban on Will Smith, the actor accepted their decision and apologized to Rock on social media.

""Violence in all of its form is poisonous and destructive," Smith said. "My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally. I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

