Lil Dicky Celebrates Wrap on Dave Season 3

FXX's Dave will return in no time at all. Lil' Dicky—real name Dave Burd—has released a teaser of the show's third season, revealing photography has wrapped on the latest batch of episodes. Renewed for a third outing earlier this year, FX has yet to give the season a release date, though it's shaping up to feature its most star-studded season yet.

"That's a wrap on season 3," Burd shared on his social media profiles. "Prepare your minds, bodies and souls. We really did the damn thing."

"I think we can go in a number of directions," Burd previously told EW about the future of Dave. "Like, I'm not the guy who has it all mapped out like The Wire did. So I'm pretty open-minded. I think I'll be able to look at season 1 and be like, 'This episode worked so well — why? Okay, let's make 10 episodes that work this well. This episode didn't work — why?' I think this is our floor, it's only going to get better."

Earlier this fall, it was revealed Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet is joining the show for a multi-episode arc, though the exact role hasn't been revealed. Burd, Taylor Misiak, Andrew Santino, GaTa, Travis Bennett, and Christine Ko are each expected to return in their respective roles. The first two season featured cameos from Justin Bieve, Doja Cat, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Marshmello, Macklemore, and Ninja amongst others.

FX's synopsis for the show is below.

"Dave knows he's destined for rap superstardom – but at what cost? With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he'll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true. Simultaneously exasperating and inspiring to his friends, Dave vows to leave no stone unturned on his quest to become the next superstar."

The first two seasons of Dave are now streaming on Hulu.