Agents of SHIELD Star Chloe Bennet Cast of Dave Season 3

Agents of SHIELD star Chloe Bennet has joined the cast of FXX's comedy series Dave for Season 3. According to the report, Bennet is joining the show in a "recurring role" for "a multi-episode arc" as a character named Robyn, who is a photographer from Wisconsin. Robyn and the titular Dave will meet while the latter is on tour, after successfully getting his latest album off the ground. Dave is loosely based on the life and career of comedic rapper Lil Dicky, aka Dave Burd.

Season 2 of Dave saw the musician dealing with intense writer's block and pressure to deliver his next album; on a more personal note, Dave had to navigate a breakup from his longtime girlfriend Ally (Taylor Misiak), while re-examining how success was affecting the bonds with his close friends and business team, like manager Mike (Andrew Santino), hype man GaTa, and sound engineer/producer Elliot (Taco). In the end, Dave was able to take his own neurotic personality and life troubles and spin them into the very music and persona he wanted to make. It looked like Lil Dicky (in the show's reality) was headed for bigger things...

Chloe Bennet's Robyn could (obviously) become a new love interest for Dave in Season 3 – given Dave's romantic history (or rather, history of romantic troubles) it would also be just as understandable why Robyn will only be an arc of the show, as Dave has been known to lose a lover or two. Maybe Robyn will be the one that helps him do some much-needed growing up in the relationship department...

(Photo: Disney/ABC)

Fans have been eagerly waiting to see where Chloe Bennet pops up next after her run as Quake (aka Daisy "Skye" Johnson) in Marvel Agents of SHIELD. It seemed like a live-action reboot of The PowerPuff Girls would be Bennett's next franchise hit – but that project has stalled in a big way, after the pilot failed impress the creative and executive teams behind it.

While Powerpuff is not officially dead, it looks like Chloe Bennet is moving on. Then again, a lot of Marvel fans will look at that "recurring role" part and yet and still hold out hope that Bennet's Quake will somehow, someway, become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. With so many other Marvel veterans coming to the MCU (Charlie Cox's Daredevil, Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin, Ryan Reynolds' Deadpool, and now Hugh Jackman's Wolverine), Quake would be a definite crowd-pleaser.

Dave will return for Season 3 on FXX and FX on Hulu.