7 DC Characters the Arrowverse Did Better Than the Movies

The Arrowverse gets a bad rap for “ruining” characters. The franchise throws important figures from DC Comics into shows that feature their fair share of melodrama, cringeworthy moments, and wild storylines, and it’s hard to look past it all. However, the Arrowverse has some genuinely great characters, such as Oliver Queen, who goes from small-time vigilante with a hankering for killing to a god-like figure that saves the multiverse from annihilation. Part of what makes the Arrowverse’s Oliver so easy to like is that he doesn’t have a movie counterpart, but plenty of characters that appear on The CW also show up on the big screen.

Batman has a small role in Batwoman and even shows up during the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Unfortunately, he never gets enough screentime to give him a fair shot to outdo the likes of Michael Keaton’s Dark Knight. These Arrowverse characters, however, leave their movie versions in the dust.

1) Superman

Christopher Reeve’s Superman is the gold standard of big-screen superheroes; there’s no doubt about that. However, his movies don’t explore a major aspect of the character: his family. Superman & Lois, while only loosely connected to the Arrowverse, shows what life is like when Clark Kent has to navigate being a father and hero. His character grows so much during the show’s run, proving there’s more to the Man of Steel than his strength, like the DC Extended Universe would have you believe.

2) The Flash

Despite having plenty of potential, the DCEU’s Flash is an uneven character who never finds his footing in Zack Snyder’s franchise. The CW’s Barry Allen, on the other hand, is one of the few positives on a show that struggles for most of its run. His character grows into a leader ready to sacrifice everything for the people he loves, and there’s nothing more heroic than that.

3) Deathstroke

While the heroes get all the love, the Arrowverse is also home to some great villains. Slade Wilson is one of the franchise’s best, tormenting Oliver Queen before turning over a new leaf and helping his old friend take down Prometheus. The DCEU doesn’t have as much luck with Deathstroke, shoehorning him into a few scenes to tease stories that never come to pass.

4) Iris West

In The Flash, Barry needs all the help he can get to protect Central City, and his best ally is his wife, Iris West. She’s always by her husband’s side, and despite some weird choices in the later seasons, there really isn’t much to complain about when it comes to her character. The big screen The Flash tries to piggyback off that momentum by having its own version of Iris, but it sidelines her for most of the story, and she never gets another chance to show what she’s got.

5) Katana

2016’s Suicide Squad brings together a group of bad people when the world needs them most. Despite not being a villain, Katana comes along for the ride and helps Task Force X defeat Enchantress. However, the character has little depth, unlike the Arrowverse version, who helps Green Arrow numerous times, including after losing the fight with Ra’s al Ghul, despite holding a grudge against the hero.

6) Deadshot

Another character that plays a major role in Suicide Squad is Deadshot, played by Will Smith. He’s a mercenary who wants to get home to his daughter and will cross anyone he has to in order for that to happen. Despite being one of the better parts of a bad movie, the DCEU’s Deadshot can’t hold a candle to the Arrowverse version, who has a fantastic arc that sees him sacrifice himself to save the rest of his team.

7) Martian Manhunter

Martian Manhunter’s claim to fame in the movies is that he’s present in all of Snyder’s DC films but waits until the last moment to reveal himself. Things are very different in the Arrowverse, with J’onn J’onzz being one of Supergirl’s best allies and going on various adventures that help him come to terms with being one of the last Martians.

