DC Chief James Gunn Promises Waller Is Still Happening

Waller is still in the works, just a little later than originally anticipated.

DC Studios co-chair James Gunn recently gave fans a big update when it comes to Season 2 of Peacemaker, but that isn't the only DC project he had an update for. Gunn, who is busy filming Superman, also had an update about the Waller television series — and it's good news for fans. According to Gunn, while things have been a little delayed, Waller is still in the works.

On Instagram, Gunn confirmed the update about Peacemaker and proactively let fans know that Waller is still coming, it was just impacted by last year's Hollywood strikes.

"The source is kind of iffy but this is true," Gunn wrote. "John Cena shared this on Howard Stern last week. To answer your follow-up questions: yes, we'll be shooting Superman & Peacemaker simultaneously; yes I've written all the episodes; but no, in the interest of getting the show out there I won't be able to direct them all (only some; and yes, Waller's still happening and Jeremy and Christal are still hard at work writing great stuff, but the schedule was impacted by the strikes so Waller will come after PM in the larger order of things."

What is Waller About?

The Amanda Waller-centered series was first revealed as being in the works back in 2022 and was confirmed last January when Gunn revealed the opening slate for the DCU.

"This is a story of Amanda Waller who is played by Viola Davis," Gunn said at the time. "Viola Davis is going to team up with members of Team Peacemaker and this is a story that's been created by Christal Henry who did Watchman and Jeremy Carver who created Doom Patrol. It's a fantastic story that's out of this world and I can't wait for people to see it."

Created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne, Waller was first introduced in the pages of DC Comics in 1986's Legends #1. Although she does not have superpowers, Waller has become a formidable force in the world of superheroes, between her directing of the Suicide Squad and her roles with Checkmate and A.R.G.U.S. The New 52 continuity reintroduced a younger version of Waller, who was a member of the black-ops Team 7 alongside Black Canary, Deathstroke, and Grifter. That version of the character later formed the Justice League of America.

Peacemaker Season 2 Will Have a New Intro

One of the most talked about things with the first season of Peacemaker was the dancing intro that featured various characters in the series. Recently, Gunn confirmed that there would be a new intro for Season 2

"A lot of dancing people died first season. A new intro with new characters will be coming. Peacemaker."

In addition to John Cena in the titular role, the first season of Peacemaker featured some other familiar faces from The Suicide Squad, including Jennifer Holland's Emilia Harcourt as well as Steve Agee's John Economos and Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. The series also stars Danielle Brooks as Leota Adebayo, Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith, Freddie Stroma as Vigilante, Christopher Heyerdahl as Captain Locke, Chukwudi Iwuji as Clemson Murn, Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon, and Annie Chang as Sophie Song.

