DC Fans Suspect the First Green Lantern Villain of the DCU Era Was Just Leaked by Accident

Leaks are always going to be part of the superhero game. Too many people care about what’s going on in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe to ignore a set photo or rumor that pops up on the timeline. James Gunn is well aware of this fact, so he’s bracing his franchise for the storm. Clayface is shooting outside, allowing onlookers to snap photos of all of the juicy Easter eggs that will appear in the movie. It’s no skin off of Gunn’s back because all he wants to focus on is the quality of the content. However, he probably wouldn’t be happy if the identity of the Big Bad of the first phase of his franchise got leaked.

There has been a lot of speculation about who the DCU’s heroes will face when they eventually assemble. The current theory is that Darkseid is on his way because Peacemaker Season 2 sets up an adaptation of the Salvation Run storyline, which prominently features the New Gods. But there’s another idea bouncing around that makes just as much sense, and the fans believe they have all the evidence they need to confirm it.

So, this is from the official DCU Lanterns show… A Redditor made a video pointing out that is might tease The Centre, and WB forced him to TAKE IT DOWN 👀 pic.twitter.com/vG49P5bwhl — Josh (@JoshDenofNerds) October 15, 2025

Lanterns is the next DCU project on the release schedule, and Gunn has already confirmed that it will tie into the story that Peacemaker sets up. Fans have taken that fact and run with it, using an image of a hat from the set of the show to theorize that the show will feature the Centre, also known as Dinosaur Island, a sentient land mass that causes problems for the Justice League of America in DC: The New Frontier. The marks in the middle of the hat do resemble the Centre’s look in the comics, which could mean everything or nothing.

The DCU Hasn’t Shot Down the Dinosaur Island Theory Yet

While the DCU has all the pieces it needs to tell Salvation Run‘s story, it’s obviously not going to be a one-for-one adaptation. Rather than finding himself marooned on a distant planet, Lex Luthor is the one pushing Rick Flag Sr. to find a habitable reality to send metahumans to. Luthor doesn’t seem to care who ends up there, so Flag Sr. uses Peacemaker as his test dummy. After being thrown through the door, the titular anti-hero tries to find his footing, but noises in the distance demand his attention, as they sound like roars from dangerous creatures.

What might be happening is that Gunn is blending elements from Salvation Run and DC: The New Frontier, making Salvation and the Centre one and the same. How Lanterns fits into the equation remains to be seen, but protecting the cosmos is sure to force Hal Jordan and John Stewart to visit some unsavory places, such as a planet that houses its fair share of monsters. Maybe Flag Sr. didn’t send Peacemaker to another reality at all, but to another world that his new ring-wielding friends can rescue him from.

