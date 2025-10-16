All 13 DCU Actors Who Have Played Multiple Characters

There have already been several DC Universe characters who have played multiple roles, even though the franchise is still at its very beginning. So far, only the animated Creature Commandos series, the live-action Superman reboot, and the second season of Peacemaker have been released as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new DCU. Even in just these three projects, however, 13 actors have taken on multiple roles, whether they be voice roles only or portraying doppelgängers from across the DCU’s multiverse.

Even some of the most central actors of the new DCU, including David Corenswet, John Cena, Jennifer Holland, and Sean Gunn, have all played various roles. The exploration of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber and its 99 alternate universes in Peacemaker season 2 have contributed to many of these dual roles, and could continue to as Salvation and ARGUS are expected to take a prominent role in the DCU’s future. Voice actors could also continue to assume multiple roles, so this list may grow as the franchise expands.

13) John Cena as Peacemaker & Earth X’s Peacemaker

John Cena is a headliner of the new DCU as Christopher Smith’s Peacemaker. He first appeared in The Suicide Squad and went on to star in his own solo series, the second season of which introduced an alternate version of Earth where Smith’s brother and father were still alive. However, it was soon revealed that this alternate world was actually occupied by Nazis, them having won World War II, which meant Cena got the chance to play a more twisted version of Peacemaker – though only briefly before he was accidentally killed and brutally dismembered by his doppelgänger.

12) Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, Superman Robot 22 & Earth X’s Emilia Harcourt

Several of the most notable characters in Peacemaker interacted with their doppelgängers from the Nazi-occupied Earth – an adaptation of DC Comics’ Earth X. Jennifer Holland’s Emilia Harcourt was no exception. Her Earth X counterpart was in a relationship with Peacemaker, but turned against him when the truth came out about him not being from her world. Peacemaker actually loved the version of Harcourt from Earth 1, while this reality also saw Holland voice Superman Robot 22 in the Superman reboot, one of the newest robots to join Kal-El’s team of servants in the Fortress of Solitude.

11) Freddie Stroma as Vigilante & Earth X’s Vigilante

Freddie Stroma also got the opportunity to portray both Earth 1’s Adrian Chase, Vigilante, and his doppelgänger from Earth X. Unlike other characters, the two iterations of Vigilante were remarkably similar, other than the fact that Earth 1’s Chase is Peacemaker’s best friend, and Earth X’s Chase is his sworn enemy and a member of the Sons of Liberty. This group fought against the activities of America’s Nazi overlords, and Earth X’s Vigilante eventually fought to take down the Blue Dragon and helped his doppelgänger and his friends return to their home universe.

10) Lochlyn Munro as Larry Fitzgibbon & Earth X’s Larry Fitzgibbon

Larry Fitzgibbon – a favorite name for James Gunn, inspired by Larry Fitzgibbon, one of Gunn’s personal friends – was a member of the Evergreen Police Department during Peacemaker season 1. Lochlyn Munro’s detective was possessed by a butterfly and eventually killed by Vigilante, but Munro got the opportunity to return in Peacemaker season 2 as Fitzgibbon’s doppelgänger from Earth X. This version, no longer partnered with Annie Chang’s Sophie Song given the nation’s racism, wanted to bring in Peacemaker upon learning he wasn’t from that world.

9) Robert Patrick as White Dragon & Blue Dragon

Robert Patrick was a huge asset to Peacemaker’s cast in season 1, so it was a shame to see him killed off, even though he portrayed the racist White Dragon, Christopher Smith’s abusive father. In Peacemaker season 2, however, Patrick returned, now playing Auggie Smith from Earth X, who took up the mantle of the Blue Dragon and led the Top Trio. While his Earth 1 counterpart was racist, Earth X’s Auggie Smith disagreed with the Nazi rule of America, but fought to make the world better. Vigilante, of course, didn’t know that when he killed Blue Dragon, however.

8) Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag Jr. & Earth X’s Rick Flag Jr.

Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag Jr. was killed by Peacemaker in Corto Maltese during The Suicide Squad, and Frank Grillo’s casting as Rick Flag Sr. seemed to suggest his son wouldn’t be returning in the DCU. Thankfully, we got some brief moments with Rick Flag Jr. in Peacemaker season 2, both in a flashback to the moments before the Corto Maltese mission, and then with the debut of his Earth X doppelgänger. Earth X’s Rick Flag Jr. was clumsy, bumbling, and jealous over Harcourt and Peacemaker’s relationship, giving Kinnaman the chance to find new layers in the character.

7) Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic & Old Woman at Frankenstein’s Castle

It was the animated Creature Commandos series that kicked off the DCU, introducing Task Force M as a new version of the Suicide Squad. They were sent by Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller to protect Princess Ilana Rostovic of Pokolistan, who was threatened by the sorceress Circe and the Sons of Themyscira. Rostovic seduced Rick Flag Sr. to hide her plans of world domination, but, after killing Nina Mazursky to protect herself, Rostovic was assassinated by the Bride. As well as voicing Rostovic, Maria Bakalova also voiced the old woman who kept a lookout for the Bride at Frankenstein Castle.

6) Julian Kostov as Alexi & Sergei

Two of Princess Rostovic’s most trusted guards in Creature Commandos were actually voiced by the same actor. Julian Kostov first voiced Alexi, who helped settle Task Force M in Rostovic’s castle in Pokolistan. Following Alexi’s death at the hands of Doctor Phosphorus, however, Kostov voiced Sergei, another member of the Amethyst Knights. While Alexi was more of an ally to the team, Sergei did not warm to the Creature Commandos at all, and would stop at nothing to protect his princess – unsuccessfully.

5) Alan Tudyk as Doctor Phosphorus, Clayface, Will Magnus & Superman Robot 4 (Gary)

A frequent collaborator of James Gunn, Alan Tudyk has already become a prominent part of the DCU. Most prominently voicing Doctor Phosphorus in Creature Commandos, the animated series also saw Tudyk take on the roles of Will Magnus – a prospective owner of GI Robot – and Clayface. The latter will soon be portrayed in live-action by Tom Rhys Harries, while Tudyk has also taken on a live-action role in the DCU. He provided the voice and motion capture for Superman Robot 4 in Superman, though he would prefer to be known as Gary.

4) Stephen Blackehart as Sydney Happersen & Charlie the Gorilla

Many of the actors who have played multiple roles in the DCU are frequent collaborators and friends to James Gunn, and this includes Stephen Blackehart. Best known in the DC world for playing one of Lex Luthor’s lead scientists, Sydney Happersen, in Superman and Peacemaker season 2, Blackehart also provided the voice for Charlie the Gorilla in Peacemaker season 1. Charlie was possessed by a butterfly, which allowed the animal to briefly speak English before being killed by Steve Agee’s John Economos. Blackehart is expected to return as the sinister Sydney Happersen in the DCU’s future.

3) Michael Rooker as Sam Fitzgibbon, Superman Robot 1 & Red St. Wild

While his role of Savant from The Suicide Squad hasn’t yet been confirmed to be canon to the rebooted DCU, Michael Rooker has already racked up three roles in the new franchise. First, in Creature Commandos, Rooker voiced Sam Fitzgibbon – there’s the name again – a neo-Nazi and World War II memorabilia collector who acquires and is eventually killed by GI Robot. Then, Rooker briefly voiced Superman Robot 1 in Superman, but then became infamous eagle hunter and magic-user Red St. Wild in Peacemaker season 2. Gunn has confirmed that Rooker will be back at some point in a bigger role.

2) Sean Gunn as GI Robot, Weasel & Maxwell Lord

James Gunn’s own brother has taken on roles in practically all of his projects, and this includes the projects of the DCU. After portraying Weasel in live-action in The Suicide Squad, Sean Gunn voiced him in Creature Commandos, and also took on the role of the Nazi-hunting GI Robot. Gunn has an exciting live-action role in the DCU, too, however. In Superman, Gunn made a brief cameo as Maxwell Lord, the CEO of LordTech and the benefactor behind the superhero Justice Gang. Gunn played Lord in Peacemaker season 2, and is set to reappear multiple times in the DCU’s future.

1) David Corenswet as Superman & Ultraman

David Corenswet stepped into the shoes of the Man of Steel in Superman for its 2025 reboot, and he has received huge praise for his portrayal. Corenswet’s Superman will headline the DCU for many years, but the actor might have also portrayed one of Superman’s most powerful antagonists – his own clone. Masquerading as Ultraman and the Hammer of Boravia, Superman’s clone was created by Lex Luthor from a single strand of Clark Kent’s hair, and was under the villain’s control until he was thrown into a black hole during a battle with the Man of Steel. There is speculation that this clone will return as Bizarro in the DCU, while many more actors could also take on multiple roles in the franchise’s future.

