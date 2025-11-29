DC Just Dropped A New Superman Spinoff On YouTube For Free

It looks like DC Studios is kicking off the holidays with a surprise gift for fans of Superman! And no job is too big, or too small, for this adorable new hero, who has handled everything from saving school buses to helping solve Halloween mysteries and stop candy crises. It’s a great, bite-sized kids’ show, full of laughs, with a fun sense of mischief and silliness that is sure to make anyone chuckle at its slapstick antics.

Krypto, the dog belonging to Superman’s hard-partying and far-traveling cousin, Kara Zor-El, or Supergirl, stole hearts and made waves in the new Superman movie from James Gunn, which dropped back in July and served as the first installment in the director’s new take on DCU. And now he’s returned, alongside Superman, in a series of animated shorts on DC’s YouTube channel to help the people of Metropolis—usually causing more trouble than he means to. While the shorts, titled Krypto Saves The Day!, aren’t official Superman canon, they’re still adorable and fun, with Krypto getting up to plenty of chaos and shenanigans when Superman isn’t watching him closely enough. But who can say no to that cute, scruffy face?

DC Gave Fans An Early Christmas Gift

While many had assumed the Krypto Saves the Day! series was all wrapped up for 2025, it looks like that’s not actually the case! DC dropped one final adventure for Superman and Krypto—a new short called Package Pandemonium officially dropped on YouTube, giving us a holiday-flavored story about our new favorite superdog. You won’t be getting an earth-shattering Superman story reveals, but it’s still a great show for the youngest generation of Superman fans—and who won’t love a few extra minutes with their favorite superhero?

“From school bus rescues to Spring Break cruise ship saves—and even Halloween candy crises—no adventure is too small as Krypto delivers super-powered action, laughs, and plenty of mischief for fans of all ages,” says the official description of Krypto Saves the Day!. The official shorts featuring that are all available to watch on YouTube are Episode 1: School Bus Scuffle, Episode 2: Halloween Havoc, and Episode 3: Package Pandemonium. Episode 4: Coastal Catastrophe is coming in early 2026.

