Is DC Teasing a New Legion of Super-Heroes Animated Series?

✖

DC Comics could be teasing a new Legion of Super-Heroes animated series. The publisher put out a tweet before DC FanDome gets started this month. They wanted to know if fans had any questions about the Legion. Of course, fans immediately began to speculate on if this meant there was a new cartoon ready to be announced. However, those wondering might want to keep in mind that DC is getting ready to release a Legion of Superheroes: The Complete Series Blu-ray on the 14th of this month. Some might not remember The CW cartoon series that aired from 2006-08, but for fans of that era, this is a welcome addition.

There is no doubt that the Legion are seeing some increased profile because of Brian Michael Bendis’ work with the team. Some of that attention could contribute to the green light of a new show. Also worth noting is that HBO Max is hungry for new titles to put on the streaming service. DC properties are surefire bets for viewership with a certain segment of fans online. So, that could be a play as well. When the comic series got announced last summer, Bendis spoke to Comicbook.com about what the title meant to him.

The future is NOW 💥 Head here to submit your questions about the LEGION OF SUPERHEROES animated series before #DCFanDome! https://t.co/XMi7HCuOhj pic.twitter.com/WVyUiTPs1Q — DC (@DCComics) July 9, 2020

“It's an enormous task, and the most fun I've ever had. I'm literally vibrating when I'm writing it, it's so exciting. Because there's a feeling people get from Legion, and the people who have been missing it all this time. Legion gives you a very special, almost uniquely potent feeling of imagination and hope. It's almost like the whole theme of DC Comics, but amplified by how it's laid out,” Bendis explained. “The people who want it are desperate for it, and so our job is to give that feeling -- but the modern version of it. It's an enormous task that we've been working on literally since I walked in the door at DC.”

Check out a synopsis for the Complete Series on DVD down below:

“One thousand years from now, the legendary Man of Steel inspires a group of emerging young heroes from the 31st century to band together and defend the newly formed United Planets. That is, if they don’t kill each other first. In Season One, Legionnaires Bouncing Boy (Michael Cornacchia), Brainiac 5 (Adam Wylie), Saturn Girl (Kari Wahlgren) and Lightning Lad (Andy Milder) travel back in time to convince an awkward teen named Clark Kent (Yuri Lowenthal) to join their Legion of Superheroes and battle their archnemeses, the Fatal Five. The insecure teen is, in turn, inspired by his new friends and, with their help, begins his journey to become the galaxy’s greatest hero. Catching up two years later, Season Two presents Superman and the Legion with an even greater challenge: Kell-El, the Superman of the 41st century!”

How hyped would you be for a new Legion cartoon? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.