DC's Stargirl: "Brainwave Jr." Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for "Brainwave Jr.", the upcoming tenth episode of DC’s Stargirl’s first season set to debut on DC Universe on Monday, July 20th and on The CW on Tuesday, July 21st. The episode is written by James Dale Robinson, co-creator of the Starman/Jack Knight character, and will see Henry King Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) continue to hone his newly discovered powers. However, in the process, Henry Jr. will also find out more about his family's past and it's something that will force him to make a difficult decision, presumably one about his own future and the person he ultimately wants to be.

As views saw in this week's "Shiv Part One", Henry Jr. has finally started to realize that he has powers -- specifically that he can hear the thoughts of others, something that he uses while taking a geometry test though he is clearly still bewildered by it all. While it's unclear what else he will discover about his powers -- we'll likely see more of that in the upcoming episode "Brainwave" -- what we do know is that the idea of legacy is an important one on Stargirl, something that series creator Geoff Johns spoke a bit about in a previous interview.

"But every one of these characters was chosen because they have a specific story that is connected to these legacies and not by blood necessarily, but personally they reflect and they bond these... Yolanda to Ted and Beth to Dr. McNider and Rick to Rex like Courtney to Sylvester, all of these things are very emotional bonds that are formed between this new generation and the old, and that's something that was important is that the JSA is about generations, but it's also about respect for generations. It's about taking that legacy and recognizing what's good in it and trying to make it even better. And that's part of who was chosen and why and where these legacies go. But the characters were all chosen for specific reasons."

And Henry Jr. won't be the only person dealing with the past. According to the synopsis for "Brainwave Jr." Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) mom Barbara (Amy Smart) will be forced to revisit her own past as well while the young JSA will find themselves coming face to face with another member of the ISA.

You can check out the synopsis for "Brainwave Jr." for yourself below.

LET ME START AT THE BEGINNING — As Henry Jr. (Jake Austin Walker) hones his newfound skills, uncovered secrets from his family’s past force him to make a difficult decision. Meanwhile, Courtney (Brec Bassinger), Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), Beth (Anjelika Washington) and Rick’s (Cameron Gellman) latest plan brings them face to face with a member of the ISA. Finally, tensions between Pat (Luke Wilson) and Barbara (Amy Smart) force her to revisit her own past. Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Christopher James Baker and Neil Jackson also star. Andi Armaganian directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. New episodes of the series debut Mondays on DC Universe. "Brainwave Jr." debuts Monday, July 20 on DC Universe and Tuesday, July 21 on The CW.

