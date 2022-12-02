DC's Titans Trends After White Raven Reveal
DC's Titans is trending on social media, after the highly-anticipated "White Raven" reveal in the latest Season 4 episode. Rachel Roth/Raven (Teegan Croft) had her mystical powers stripped by the evil May Bennet (aka "Mother Mayhem") and finally found the means to get them back. However, the power that Rachel got back left her transformed in a significant way – and DC fans are loving it!
White Raven is said to be Raven's "most primal, significant and powerful version of herself, mostly shown as a symbol of her highest hidden power and her inner purity against the consuming evil of her father," the demon lord Trigon. It's an appropriate time for Rachel to manifest her White Raven form, as the Titans seek to battle the threat of Mother Mayhem, and the new evil power of her son Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) – who also made his official transformation into Brother Blood!
Check out how DC fans are now losing it over finally getting White Raven in live-action!
White Raven, Our Witch Queen
talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular, never the same, totally unique, completely not ever been done before #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/WzP8hz6L8t— raven's pr manager (@letstalkraven) December 2, 2022
Teegan Croft looking every bit a superhero goddess in her white robes!prevnext
White Raven LFGGGGGG
OMG SHE LOOKED FUCKING AMAZING in this . WE GOT WHITE RAVEN LETS GOOOOOO #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/dv7jpkUni4— Joe // December mode / Titans recover (@JoeFanatic27) December 1, 2022
If you weren't locked into Titans Season 4 before...prevnext
White Ravens - Compare and Contrast
White Raven #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/hmJFmCvP6W— chris (@dctitanstower) December 1, 2022
We now have White Raven in live-action, animation, and comic art. Who wore it best?prevnext
FINALLY! Live-Action White Raven!
WHITE RAVEN IN LIVE ACTION! #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/ijDa6ss99x— Humus (@CanaryGrayson) December 1, 2022
DC fans have waited literal decades to get to this debut in live-action, and really, it's crazy it took that long.prevnext
YAAASSSSSSSS
YES WHITE RAVEN #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/2cx8g0HvzD— ceo of kory (@korysverse) December 1, 2022
YES. 'Nuff said.prevnext
She Looks Incredible
i still can’t believe it she looks incredible!! #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/hVc4pQkfEQ— Kal 🎈 (@kalxhal) December 1, 2022
Teegan Croft better log into social media ALL DAY TODAY. It's never going to be more affirming than all this!prevnext
I SCREAMED
WHITE RAVEN, THE WAY I SCREAMED #DCTitans pic.twitter.com/lMNdNIfSLV— faiza | mourning era (@brownskingirl37) December 1, 2022
That sound you may be hearing in your house is a Titans fan seeing White Raven.prevnext
Forever Loved
White Raven you'll always be famous and loved no matter what pic.twitter.com/ecNd401cgU— mar (@ravenxhood) December 1, 2022
White Raven is I C O N I C in DC fandom, and now in the mainstream.prev