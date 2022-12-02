DC's Titans Trends After White Raven Reveal

DC's Titans is trending on social media, after the highly-anticipated "White Raven" reveal in the latest Season 4 episode. Rachel Roth/Raven (Teegan Croft) had her mystical powers stripped by the evil May Bennet (aka "Mother Mayhem") and finally found the means to get them back. However, the power that Rachel got back left her transformed in a significant way – and DC fans are loving it!

White Raven is said to be Raven's "most primal, significant and powerful version of herself, mostly shown as a symbol of her highest hidden power and her inner purity against the consuming evil of her father," the demon lord Trigon. It's an appropriate time for Rachel to manifest her White Raven form, as the Titans seek to battle the threat of Mother Mayhem, and the new evil power of her son Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) – who also made his official transformation into Brother Blood!

Check out how DC fans are now losing it over finally getting White Raven in live-action!