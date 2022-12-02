DC's Titans Trends After White Raven Reveal

By Kofi Outlaw

DC's Titans is trending on social media, after the highly-anticipated "White Raven" reveal in the latest Season 4 episode. Rachel Roth/Raven (Teegan Croft) had her mystical powers stripped by the evil May Bennet (aka "Mother Mayhem") and finally found the means to get them back. However, the power that Rachel got back left her transformed in a significant way – and DC fans are loving it! 

White Raven is said to be Raven's "most primal, significant and powerful version of herself, mostly shown as a symbol of her highest hidden power and her inner purity against the consuming evil of her father," the demon lord Trigon. It's an appropriate time for Rachel to manifest her White Raven form, as the Titans seek to battle the threat of Mother Mayhem, and the new evil power of her son Sebastian (Joseph Morgan) – who also made his official transformation into Brother Blood! 

Check out how DC fans are now losing it over finally getting White Raven in live-action! 

White Raven, Our Witch Queen

Teegan Croft looking every bit a superhero goddess in her white robes!

White Raven LFGGGGGG

If you weren't locked into Titans Season 4 before...

White Ravens - Compare and Contrast

We now have White Raven in live-action, animation, and comic art. Who wore it best?

FINALLY! Live-Action White Raven!

DC fans have waited literal decades to get to this debut in live-action, and really, it's crazy it took that long.

YAAASSSSSSSS

YES. 'Nuff said.

She Looks Incredible

Teegan Croft better log into social media ALL DAY TODAY. It's never going to be more affirming than all this!

I SCREAMED

That sound you may be hearing in your house is a Titans fan seeing White Raven.

Forever Loved

White Raven is I C O N I C in DC fandom, and now in the mainstream.

