The DCU’s Superman Retcon Creates a Major Supergirl Question

James Gunn’s fledgling DC Universe is already retconning things from the past, and it has an interesting impact for Supergirl. With Gunn’s DCU replacing the now-defunct DCEU, there were always going to be questions about what is – and isn’t – canon, especially with things like Peacemaker existing with a foot in both camps. For the most part, it’s been pretty streamlined, with Superman, Creature Commandos, and Peacemaker Season 2 all existing in the same reality, but it did require a little bit of work to get to that point. Warning: Contains mild spoilers for Peacemaker Season 2, Episode 1.

Most notably, that includes Peacemaker Season 2 retconning the Justice League scene from Season 1’s finale. Where it previously included Superman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, and Aquaman, it’s now the Justice Gang (Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Mister Terrific), alongside Superman – but David Corenswet’s version, not Henry Cavill’s – and Supergirl. It’s a logical move and, for the most part, works pretty neatly, allowing for most of Season 1 to remain canon, with the Justice cameos changing. But what’s really intriguing – and, indeed, surprising – isn’t the retcon itself, but Supergirl’s inclusion alongside the Gang.

Why Is Supergirl Working With The Justice Gang?

To be clear, Supergirl and Superman are not officially part of the Justice Gang in Peacemaker Season 2. The episode itself doesn’t offer a great deal of clarity on that matter, but Gunn himself confirmed it on Threads: they’re working together, but not all part of the same team. That makes sense for the Man of Steel, given we saw him working with those heroes in Superman; the Peacemaker scene takes place before that, and fits with his established relationships with the characters. But the same cannot be said for Supergirl, who doesn’t really seem like the work-with-the-Justice Gang type.

Supergirl’s cameo in Superman has her stumbling into the Fortress of Solitude, having been off getting drunk on a planet with a red sun. Gunn has described this version of the character as a “total mess,” [via ScreenRant], and there’s no suggestion of her having been much of a hero on Earth, much less one who’d work with the Justice Gang. So just how much did Supergirl work not only with them, but alongside her cousin? And if she happily worked with them before, why not during the events of the movie?

Those questions aren’t a problem, by any means. Instead, they’re an interesting opportunity. 2026’s Supergirl can unpack them, giving us a clearer understanding of the Girl of Steel’s timeline, backstory, and current state of mind. That can include how much time she spent on Earth, how much she worked as a superhero alongside the Justice Gang and Superman, and why she’s so inebriated. The Woman of Tomorrow comics (which serve as the inspiration for the movie) begin with Kara getting drunk at a bar and at an incredibly low point, feeling a sense of directionless. How does that fit with the hero who appears (in silhouette) in Peacemaker?

The Supergirl movie is a great chance to explore the character in much more depth, and that should include unpacking all of her trauma, while also showing the more heroic side of her as well. Whether it directly explains her Justice Gang cameo in Peacemaker or not, it should leave us with a much better understanding of someone who is already shaping up to be among the DCU’s most complicated superheroes.

New episodes of Peacemaker Season 2 release on HBO Max on Thursdays at 9pm ET. Supergirl will hit theaters on June 26th, 2026.