‘Deadly Class’ TV Show From ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Ordered to Series at Syfy

Syfy has officially ordered to series a television series based on Deadly Class, the Image Comics series created by writer Rick Remender and Wes Craig.

SyFy ordered a pilot for Deadly Class in September 2017. The series was adapted to television by Remender and Miles Orion Feldsott, who will both executive produce alongside Avengers: Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo, as well as Mike Larocca. Adam Targum of Chipmunk Hill is an executive producer on the pilot episode, as is Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot.

Sony Pictures Television and Universal Cable Productions are producing.

Deadly Class is set in a dark interpretation of the 1980s. It follows a homeless teenager who is recruited into an elite private school run by the world’s criminal elite with strict ethical and moral codes and a social environment that could literally leave any one of the students dead. The series is drenched in the trappings of the punk rock counterculture of the era.

The Deadly Class television series will star Benedict Wong, Benjamin Wadsworth, Lana Condor, Maria Gabriela de Faria, Luke Tennie, Liam James, and Michel Duval.

“We’re committed to developing graphic novels for Syfy and have found a rich, compelling, truly unique world in Deadly Class,” said Bill McGoldrick, president of scripted content for NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “Our producing partners expertly combined high school angst, 80s nostalgia and comic flair into a beautifully realized, visually arresting pilot that truly brings Rick and Wes’ acclaimed comic series to life.”

Deadly Class is just the latest comic book adaptation to find a home at SyFy. The network is currently also the home of Happy!, which was recently renewed for a second season, and just debuted Krypton, a prequel to the Superman mythos. Syfy also recently ordered an adaptation of George RR Martin’s Nightflyers and is the home to fan favorite genre novel adaptations The Expanse and The Magicians.

Remender is known for writing Marvel Comics such as Venom, Uncanny Avengers, Uncanny X-Force, and Captain America and for his creator-owned works at Image Comics, which includes Fear Agent, Black Science, Low, and Seven to Eternity.

Are you excited about the Deadly Class TV series? Let us know in the comments!