‘Deadly Class’ Wild Vegas Trip Scene Released Online

Tonight on Deadly Class, Marcus and his friends from Kings Dominion went to Las Vegas, bringing to life the iconic story from comics and now fans can relive Marcus’ wild, acid-fueled.

SYFY has released a video of the full, literally trippy scene of the kids driving into Las Vegas with the bright lights of the Strip surrounding them, slowly shifting into a kaleidoscope of colors melting and changing as they go. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode, Marcus (Benjamin Wadsworth) ends up really, really, really stoned for nearly the entire episode after taking seven hits of acid, something that makes for a memorable episode of television, but unfortunately for Marcus it also complicates things. As fans of the Deadly Class comics know, Marcus and his friends are in Vegas to kill Billy’s abusive father but thanks to the acid that doesn’t quite go off without a hitch.

Fortunately for Wadsworth, while things got complicated for Marcus, playing 40 minutes of absolute mayhem ended up being a lot of fun.

“In the beginning, I thought it was going to be a pretty daunting task,” Wadsworth told ComicBook.com ahead of the episode. “Our director, Adam Kane, wanted to have a meeting with me before we started shooting the episode because he was telling me that I was going to be in such a crazy state throughout the whole episode that it would be really tiring on me. But it was actually some of the most fun I’ve had as an actor. They allowed me to be as crazy and maniacal as I wanted. I did a lot of research with acid trips, with bad trips, with good trips. I talked to a bit of people who have done acid. I actually did try to maybe get my hands on some, but that didn’t work out, so I talked to people who have had experience and I went from there.”

He went on to explain that while he had a lot of fun, it was also challenging which made it even more enjoyable.

“It can be difficult sometimes, but it’s all about how the actor personally preps. It doesn’t always shoot in order, so it’s all on you,” Wadsworth said. “You’ll get time to get into it. I enjoy the emotional scenes. I like the challenge as an actor, and I want to get better at things like that. I think it just made it more fun because I can be this crazy, tripped-out kid on acid, but still sensitive and has a heart. It’s fun to play a character like that.”

Deadly Class airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT, Wednesdays on SYFY.

What did you think of tonight’s trippy episode? Let us know in the comments below.