HBO Releases ‘Deadwood’ Movie Teaser Trailer, Announces Premiere Date

HBO has taken the next step in bringing it’s long-awaited Deadwood follow-up film to the fans. The sequel to the celebrated series is gearing up for another adventure in the wild west, this time in the form of a feature-length movie that will air on HBO, and it’s arriving sooner than you might think.

On Thursday, HBO released a teaser trailer for the movie, featuring the return of many of the beloved characters from the original Deadwood show. The network also used the footage to announce that Deadwood: The Movie would air on May 31st.

Additionally, HBO unveiled the synopsis for Deadwood: The Movie, which teases plenty of nostalgia for fans of the series. There are sure to be a lot of callbacks to the original show, no doubt about it.

“Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought. Starring Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, and Molly Parker. Deadwood: The Movie premieres May 31 on HBO.”

