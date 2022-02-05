Denis Leary Joins Law & Order: Organized Crime Cast

Law & Order: Organized Crime continues to bring new characters into the fold, and the latest new addition will be played by a familiar face. Today Deadline revealed that Denis Leary (Rescue Me) has joined the cast of Organized Crime as Frank Donnelly, a fellow member of the NYPD who will interact with Christopher Meloni’s Detective Stabler. Leary’s Frank Donnelly is set to be a recurring character on the series, though we’re not sure when he will debut just yet. Hopefully, more details will be revealed soon about his backstory and we’ll keep you posted as we learn more.

Organized Crime has been busy, as the show also recently added Robin Lord Taylor (Gotham) as a famous hacktivist and Jennifer Beals as the wife of a drug kingpin. Taylor has already appeared in several episodes and has a running storyline with Richard Wheatley, though he isn’t the only person to join the cast in recent months.

It was also recently announced that Jennifer Beals (The Book of Boba Fett) will join the series as the wife of Preston Webb (played by Mykelti Williamson), a drug kingpin in New York and the head of the Marcy Corporation.

We recently spoke to Taylor all about his new role on the show, and he broke down exactly who Sebastian McClane is and his history.

“Yeah, very much so. He was honorably discharged from the military and went into data systems, and then through some personal family tragedy, he ended up finding himself becoming essentially a hacktivist,” Taylor said. And then he would hack large banks, large financial institutions, and then redistribute the money to random people out there in the world who needed it. So yeah, he became sort of this legendary kind of Robin Hood figure in the internet, in the dark web.”

“Essentially, he’s a tragic character. He is a good, good person, and because of the hardships that he’s gone through, he has not succeeded,” Taylor said. “He is in a really bad place. It just takes a psychotic villain, like Richard Wheatley played by the incomparable Dylan McDermott, to get him out of jail and back in the world.”

Law & Order: Organized Crime airs every Thursday on NBC at 10 PM EST/9 PM CST.

Are you excited for Leary’s Organized Crime debut? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Law & Order with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!