Dexter Prequel Series Adds Patrick Dempsey to Cast

Dexter: Original Sin is the upcoming Dexter prequel series from Paramount+ with Showtime, and it is set to take place in Miami in 1991 and follow a young Dexter Morgan as he learns the ropes of becoming a serial killer. Paramount+ recently announced the main cast for the series with Patrick Gibson playing the younger Dexter Morgan, Christian Slater playing his father Harry Morgan, and Molly Brown as his sister Debra Morgan. Today, Variety shared the news that Grey's Anatomy alum and People's Sexiest Man Alive for 2023, Patrick Dempsey, has joined the cast of the series.

According to the report, Dempsey is playing Aaron Spencer, the Captain of the Miami Metro Homicide who has a decades-long relationship with Slater's character. In addition to the previously mentioned actors, Dexter: Original Sin is also set to star James Martinez (Love Victor) as Angel Batista, an up-and-coming homicide detective who leads with his heart; Christina Milian (Falling Inn Love) as Maria LaGuerta, Miami Metro's first female homicide detective; Alex Shimizu (The Blacklist) as Vince Masuka, a forensic analyst who eagerly shares his expertise while relishing the chance to boss around his new intern, Dexter Morgan; and Reno Wilson (Mike & Molly) as Bobby Watt, Harry's longtime partner and confidant. Clyde Phillips (Dexter, Nurse Jackie) is returning as showrunner and executive producer.

Patrick Dempsey Reacts To Being People's Sexiest Man Alive At 57:

(Photo: Patrick Dempsey on the cover of PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive 2023 issue. - CARTER SMITH)

"I'm glad it's happening at this point in my life," Dempsy told People last year. "It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive." When asked about hearing the news of his big win, he shared with a laugh, "I was completely shocked, and then I started laughing, like, this is a joke, right? I've always been the bridesmaid!"

"I'd completely forgotten about it and never even contemplated being in this position. So my ego is good," he added. "[My kids are] just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be," Dempsey shared. "Which is good, they keep me young."

"I've got the bumper stickers, T-shirts, posters," he joked. "I peaked many years ago ... But I'm still here."

Stay tuned for more updates about Dexter: Original Sin.