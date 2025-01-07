Dexter: Resurrection Confirms Return of Harry, Batista, and Harrison as Series Regulars

Dexter: Resurrection will bring back three classic characters from the original series and New Blood in regular roles. Over the last 20 years, a number of acclaimed shows have managed to make audiences care about morally dubious characters, even getting viewers to root for their unethical actions at times. The likes of Don Draper, Walter White, Tony Soprano, Saul Goodman, and many others are part of this pantheon, but one stands out as arguably being worse than the rest: Dexter Morgan. Dexter doesn’t cook meth or do hits on behalf of the mob, he’s a serial killer who racks up a body count in the hundreds and gets audiences to enjoy his evil deeds.

Dexter has managed to become increasingly popular since it premiered back in 2006 thanks to a second life on streaming and continued attempts to keep the series going via revivals, prequels, and spin-offs of notable Dexter characters. However, despite the popularity of prequel series Dexter: Original Sin, fans are most attached to Michael C. Hall’s version of the character. He was tragically shot and killed at the end of Dexter: New Blood, much to the dismay of fans at the time. However, that finale was the most watched finale in Showtime’s history and the entirety of New Blood‘s ten episode run was a tremendous success. So, naturally, Showtime opted to keep it going.

Dexter will continue via a sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection. Michael C. Hall will return as America’s favorite serial killer and continue dealing out justice in the way only he knows how. The show is slated to premiere in June 2025 and Original Sin managed to already explain how Dexter survived his seemingly fatal gunshot wound, allowing him a new lease on life. The show is expected to begin filming this month and we have some new casting news as production ramps up.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Bring Back James Remar, David Zayas, and Jack Alcott

Dexter: New Blood

Showtime has confirmed rumors that Dexter: Resurrection will bring back James Remar as Harry Morgan, David Zayas as Angel Batista, and Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son, Harrison. The three characters will be series regulars, which means all three characters are essential to the entire series and not just cameos. Batista may be participating in a manhunt for Dexter after the Bay Harbor Butcher was outed at the end of New Blood. This also probably means fans will get the long-awaited confrontation between Dexter and Batista that was heavily teased during Dexter: New Blood.

As of right now, we have no idea what the premise of Resurrection even is besides Dexter is alive. It is heavily expected that Dexter: Resurrection will take place in New York City as there have been casting calls and location scouts for the show in the Big Apple. New Blood took place in upstate New York, so it wouldn’t be too surprising to see Dexter and Harrison making their way down to New York City. As for who Dexter will be going toe to toe with, Peter Dinklage is reportedly the villain in Dexter: Resurrection, but Showtime has yet to confirm this casting. However, we will likely hear more in the coming weeks as they prepare to film scenes with whoever the antagonist is.

It is likely James Remar’s Harry Morgan will return as a ghost to guide Dexter on his new journey, particularly as he likely tries to rekindle a relationship with his son. Harrison, believing to have killed his dad, is not on the greatest terms with Dexter, so it’ll be interesting to see what his story is this time around. Whether or not Harrison is still struggling with any dark urges is unclear, but hopefully we will get some news on the premise of Resurrection soon.

Regardless, it sounds like we are going to be getting a major return to form for Dexter. As of right now, it’s unknown if any other characters from the original show will return in Dexter: Resurrection. Fans wanted to see Quinn and Masuka back in New Blood, so maybe there’s a chance they return. There’s also room for Jennifer Caprenter’s Deb to return seeing as she was a ghost in New Blood.