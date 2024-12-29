Dexter: Resurrection Rumor May Make Up for New Blood’s Biggest Flaw

Dexter: Resurrection is heading into production next week and as a result, some very promising rumors are popping up. Dexter is a show that has never wavered in popularity, even after years of divisive moments with fans. The show has been a ratings hit since the early 2000s and even won prestigious awards during its prime. After nearly 20 years and 10 seasons across all of its different iterations, Dexter is still very much on top. The show is so popular that Showtime was willing to bring Dexter back to life for a new sequel series after killing him in Dexter: New Blood.

After an eight season run, Dexter ended somewhat unceremoniously in 2013 with an open-ended finale that left fans angry and unsatisfied. However, as a result of not doing anything too definitive, Showtime was able to do a revival in 2021 called Dexter: New Blood. It was a refreshing new take on the serial killer who had been celibate from murder for a decade, but eventually is tempted by his dark urges. This causes a dramatic series of events across ten episodes which eventually leads to the world, including former friend and co-worker Angel Batista, finding out Dexter Morgan is an infamous serial killer. Before Batista can get to upstate New York along with other law enforcement to apprehend Dexter, the beloved television icon is shot and killed by his son.

People were disgruntled by Dexter: New Blood‘s ending for a variety of reasons, but one of the most notable reasons was because the show teases a confrontation between Dexter and Batista for half the season and then never follows through. Although Dexter was suspected of being the Bay Harbor Butcher by a few co-workers, Batista always defended Dexter and was a good, close friend to him. The idea of having him realizing his ex-wife and other co-worker were right the entire time and having to confront Dexter for this as well as likely realize he killed them would make for compelling drama.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Reportedly Bring Back Angel Batista

However, fans may finally get that confrontation in Dexter: Resurrection, a new sequel series releasing in June 2025. According to website The Cinemaholic (via Dexter Daily), actor David Zayas will reprise his role as Angel Batista in the new series in addition to Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan. Dexter: Original Sin opened by showing how Dexter survived the events of New Blood and its evident that he will likely be in custody. He was rushed to the emergency room and it’s highly likely once he wakes up from his temporary coma, he will be cuffed to a hospital bed.

It seems likely that Batista will have arrived in New York by then and we can get the long-awaited meet up that fans have been waiting years to see early on in the show. However, one has to assume Dexter would escape custody in order for the show to exist, especially as creator Clyde Phillips has suggested it could run for multiple seasons. Whether that means Dexter has to kill his old friend to make that happen remains to be seen, but even that may be a bit too evil for him.

Not much else is known about the new series though. Dexter: Resurrection is rumored to be set in New York City, which makes sense as it wouldn’t be too far from Iron Lake. It’s likely Harrison fled there after the events of New Blood and Dexter may go looking for him there. Rumors also indicate Harry Morgan will return, though it’s unclear if it will be James Remar’s version. Peter Dinklage is also rumored to star as the show’s villain, but it’s unknown if he will be another serial killer for Dexter to contend with or some sort of law enforcement trying to bring him to justice. Either way, we should hopefully learn more about Dexter: Resurrection in the coming weeks as the show gets deeper into production ahead of its summer release date.