Dexter: Resurrection Rumor Teases Surprising New Setting & Returning Characters

Dexter: Resurrection will reportedly take Dexter Morgan to a brand new surprising location and bring back a number of familiar faces. Showtime has big plans for its flagship franchise, Dexter, and is creating a whole universe of shows akin to that of a big Marvel or Star Wars series. Dexter was a massive ratings hit for Showtime in its original run and doubly so with its successor, Dexter: New Blood, the finale of which had the highest episode viewership for any show in Showtime’s history. Not only is the writing sharp and the story is filled with twists and thrills, but it’s led by a tremendous performance from actor Michael C. Hall.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, Dexter: New Blood made a pretty big, bold move: Dexter Morgan was shot and killed in the series finale. The ten episode limited series was constructed to be an ending to the character after fans were let down by the original show’s disappointing season eight finale. Showtime returned to the character almost a decade later to create a more fitting conclusion.

At the end of the show, Dexter is outed to the world as a serial killer and is put in jail, awaiting the arrival of the FBI and other law enforcement to take him back to Miami. He manages to escape by killing an innocent police officer and runs to his son who realizes what has happened. His son, Harrison, forces Dexter to admit what he has done and come to terms that he’s done more harm than good. Dexter is then shot and killed by Harrison, leaving him to bleed out in the snow. It’s tragic, but also fitting. However, fans didn’t respond well to it and the show was such a juggernaut that Showtime wasn’t ready to put Dexter Morgan in the ground quite yet.

So, they created a new prequel series called Dexter: Original Sin and even more surprisingly, announced a sequel series called Dexter: Resurrection. At the start of Dexter: Original Sin, it’s revealed that Dexter is still alive. He did temporarily die as he’s rushed to the hospital with no pulse, but doctors resurrect him. It’s believed that the cold weather slowed his blood loss and prevented him for dying for good. The prequel is told as Dexter’s life flashes before his eyes, allowing him to narrate the show from his memory.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Reportedly Be Set in New York City

Dexter: New Blood

We don’t know much about Dexter: Resurrection beyond the fact it will premiere in June 2025 and see Michael C. Hall returning to the role. A new rumor from DanielRPK’s Patreon notes that Dexter: Resurrection will be set in New York City and see both Harry and Harrison Morgan returning. It’s unclear if Harry will be played by James Remar or Christian Slater who is playing Dexter’s adoptive father in Original Sin. Harry was absent from New Blood as Dexter’s “ghost” was his sister, Deb, but their connection was seemingly severed at the end of the show.

The scooper also corroborated reports that Peter Dinklage will star in Dexter: Resurrection and stated he will be one of the show’s villains. Uma Thurman is also reportedly playing a fixer for Dinklage’s character. It’s unclear right now if the likes of Angel, Quinn, or other Dexter characters will return, but New Blood did tease a confrontation between Angel and Dexter before the latter escaped. However, he will be at least briefly in the hospital at the start of Resurrection, meaning that confrontation can still happen.

The rumor the new and potentially surprising setting for Dexter: Resurrection makes quite a bit of sense. New Blood was set in the fictional town of Iron Lake which is in upstate New York. Showtime had also previously announced a continuation of New Blood in 2023 and confirmed it would see Harrison fleeing to New York City, so it would make sense for Resurrection to head in that direction too. Dexter producer Scott Reynolds also tweeted that he was doing location scouting in New York City earlier this month.

As of right now, it’s unclear how Dexter will be able to operate in New York City after being outed as The Bat Harbor Butcher. Either way, having Dexter in New York City will make for some really thrilling television. The show is set to begin filming in the first week of January, so we will likely get some more concrete information very soon.