Dexter: Resurrection Actor Confirms Return of Fan Favorite Character

Dexter: Resurrection will see the return of one of the most iconic characters from the original series. There aren’t many shows that have as much staying power as Dexter. The Showtime drama series debuted all the way back in 2006 and has managed to stay relevant for the last 20 years thanks to renewed interest on streaming services, multiple spin-offs and revivals, and more. Dexter was a hit back during its original run, but it has managed to stay relevant thanks to its charming cast, exhilarating storylines, and the fact that audiences were more or less complicit in watching a serial killer get away with literal murder. It’s a fun show that separates itself from the other morally gray protagonists on TV like Walter White.

It’s one thing to cook meth, it’s another to rack up a body count in the hundreds and be responsible for the deaths of your loved ones as a result of your misdeeds. It was expected that the series would end with Dexter: New Blood, a series that saw Dexter Morgan dying in the final minutes of the show. It seemed like if there were to be more Dexter, it would be without the titular character or he’d be a ghost. After all, how does one get up after being shot in the chest at point blank range before your body is swarmed by police. Well, somehow, Dexter lives. At the start of a new prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, it was revealed that Dexter survived the ending of New Blood thanks to the quick work of some ER doctors.

Dexter: Resurrection – James Remar Will Return as Harry Morgan

As a result, Michael C. Hall will return in a new sequel series titled Dexter: Resurrection, slated to premiere in June 2025. Not much is known about the sequel series, but it’s expected that Dexter will somehow be let loose again and kill once more. However, we just got one piece of news, likely by mistake, courtesy of a fan-favorite actor from the original Dexter series. While speaking to a fan on cameo, actor James Remar confirmed (via Dexter Daily) that he will return as Harry Morgan in Dexter: Resurrection.

Rumors had previously noted that Harry Morgan would return in Dexter: Resurrection, but it was unconfirmed. It was also unclear if it would be Remar or if Harry would be played by Christian Slater who is currently filling the role on Dexter: Original Sin. Nevertheless, this is a pretty surprising inclusion. Remar was absent from New Blood and was instead replaced by Dexter’s deceased sister, Deb, played by Jennifer Carpenter. Remar’s character was frequently seen in flashbacks and as a ghostly guiding figure for Dexter in the original series.

However, Dexter parted ways with Harry at the end of season eight, feeling that he no longer needed his father to guide him any longer. However, with Dexter having parted ways with his sister’s ghost at the end of New Blood and the fact he has a pretty rocky relationship with his own son, he may seek his own father’s advice once more. James Remar isn’t the only beloved actor returning either. According to a recent rumor, actor David Zayas will return as Angel Batista in Dexter: Resurrection, likely giving fans the confrontation between Angel and Dexter that was heavily teased in New Blood.

Shooting for the sequel series begins next week and it’s likely we will get some more casting news very soon as a result. It has been heavily rumored and teased that Dexter: Resurrection will take place in New York City which makes sense as New Blood was set in a fictional town in upstate New York. As for what Dexter may get up to there remains a mystery, but we should expect Showtime and Paramount to tease the hell out of it leading up to its summer debut. There’s a lot of demand for Michael C. Hall’s return and it seems like Showtime is expecting this to be a big hit.