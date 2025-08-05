Dexter: Resurrection Rumor Indicates Promising Future for Michael C. Hall Sequel Series

Dexter: Resurrection is reportedly a massive priority for Showtime and Paramount going forward. There are few shows that have retained their popularity, if not gotten even more popular, over the course of 20 years. However, Dexter has managed to achieve that even after multiple controversial endings. The original series concluded back in 2013 with one of the most reviled endings of all-time, but it did leave the door open for a return should the cast and crew want to return. They did so with Dexter: New Blood, a series that was praised by critics, but ultimately ended in an even more controversial way.

While things felt pretty definitive at that time, Dexter Morgan is unkillable. The beloved serial killer played by Michael C. Hall is back from the dead in a new critically acclaimed sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection which has garnered record-setting viewership. The original series saw a major resurgence last year after it was added to Netflix and that momentum has seemingly been carried into the new follow-up show which sees Dexter taking his violent urges to New York City to take down a club of serial killers. It has been stated that this isn’t meant to be another limited series like New Blood, but instead serve as a new launch pad for more adventures for Dexter.

Dexter: Resurrection Reportedly Already Renewed for Season 2 and 3

With that said, a new rumor from leaker Daniel Richtman claims that Dexter: Resurrection has already been renewed for not just Season 2, but also Season 3. Richtman is a pretty reliable source for Dexter news, as he accurately reported Peter Dinklage’s casting and other details about the show before any of it was announced. While it’s not uncommon for a show to get renewed for a second season before the first one ends if the studio has confidence, multiple seasons is far less common.

Sometimes this happens if the studio is planning to end the show and wants to lock in back-to-back seasons, but that may not be the case for Resurrection. It’s likely Paramount and Showtime want to lock in Michael C. Hall and the cast so they can make annual seasons, something the show did in its original run but has become less common in TV due to lengthy post-production schedules.

It has already been confirmed by writer and producer Scott Reynolds that they’ve already mapped out three seasons of Dexter: Resurrection, all of which were pitched to Hall. It is expected that there is room to continue so long as those involved want to keep going. Either way, all of this shows that Dexter: Resurrection is a massive success that Paramount wants to keep investing in. On top of that, Dexter: Original Sin is green lit for a second season and there are rumblings of more Dexter spin-offs coming down the pipeline, including one centered around the Trinity Killer during his early years as a killer.

How many seasons of Dexter: Resurrection do you want to see? Let me know in the comments below.