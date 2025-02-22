More Dexter Spin-Offs Reportedly in the Works

Paramount is reportedly planning more Dexter spin-offs akin to its Yellowstone franchise. It’s pretty difficult to create new content these days. There’s so much high quality competition across multiple genres aimed at every audience imaginable and its all readily available. There used to be a handful of major TV shows that used to be in rotation on major television networks, allowing everyone the chance to feasibly digest it all any given week. Dexter was one of these shows as it dominated the fall television line-up in the late 2000s and early 2010s, but now we live in an age where streamers dominate the landscape and require an excess amount of content to satiate their audiences.

Showtime entered the streaming landscape well after Dexter ended in 2013, but opted to revive the flagship series for a sequel series known as Dexter: New Blood. The ten episode mini-series ignited a fire at Showtime as it set records for viewership and subscribers, but Showtime also simultaneously may have regretted its choice. New Blood killed Dexter Morgan off, so audiences had returned for Michael C. Hall’s serial killer… but then were quickly driven to fury when he was shot dead at the end of the season. Nevertheless, Paramount and Showtime devised a plan to keep the franchise going in the form of a prequel series known as Dexter: Original Sin and indeed another sequel series known as Dexter: Resurrection which brings Michael C. Hall’s character back to life.

All of this has paid off tremendously well. It seems like Dexter: Original Sin will likely get a second season thanks to the warm reception from fans, which was a bit surprising since fans were initially hesitant toward a prequel series. However, Dexter: Original Sin‘s suspenseful finale set viewership records for Showtime and it’s likely to continue. As of right now, Showtime hasn’t officially announced anything beyond Dexter: Resurrection which is currently filming in New York City, but it sounds like there are plans to expand the serial killer’s universe in the coming years.

Dexter Spin-Offs Reportedly in the Works at Paramount

According to reliable insider DanielRPK, who has correctly leaked details and castings for Dexter: Resurrection, Showtime owner Paramount is looking to make more spin-offs for the franchise. While exact details have yet to be solidified, DanielRPK specifically stated that more prequel shows and spin-offs for characters in Dexter: Resurrection are being eyed as starting points. A Dexter spin-off centered around the Trinity Killer was previously announced by Showtime and would see John Lithgow narrating similar to Michael C. Hall in Original Sin. Things have been quiet on that project for some time, but it is reportedly still in the works.

A show centered around Harrison after the events of Dexter: New Blood was in the cards as well, but that was scrapped in favor of bringing Dexter back to life for Resurrection. Harrison is still expected to play a significant role in the new series and it’s possible they will try to set up a spin-off for him once again with this series. Dexter: Resurrection is reportedly being planned as a multi-season series, though, so it would be surprising to see someone like Harrison break off from the main series like that. However, there is room for a show around Angel Batista who is returning in Dexter: Resurrection or maybe even Uma Thurman or Peter Dinklage’s mystery characters.

Ultimately, it sounds like Paramount is setting Dexter up to be its next Yellowstone, a show that has several spin-offs and even more coming down the pipeline. It’s not terribly surprising since the serial killer series is Showtime’s most popular series and is only growing as it lives on Netflix and continues to get discovered by new audiences. Whether or not a spin-off without Dexter Morgan himself works remains to be seen. Original Sin managed to stick the landing with Michael C. Hall only appearing for a few minutes on-screen and being featured exclusively in narration for the remainder of the show. Maybe there’s a chance we’ll get a Dexter spin-off starring a young Brian Moser following the events of the recent prequel series.

As of right now, fans can look forward to Dexter: Resurrection which is slated to premiere in June 2025.