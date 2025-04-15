Dexter: Resurrection Is a “New Beginning”, Teases Michael C. Hall

Dexter: Resurrection will indeed run for multiple years to come, confirms Michael C. Hall. Dexter: Resurrection is one of the biggest shows slated to premiere this year and yet, we don’t really know all that much about it. Dexter: Resurrection was announced last summer to the surprise of fans as, spoiler alert, Dexter Morgan died at the end of Dexter: New Blood. The potential for any more stories seemed limited, but alas, Dexter survived thanks to the cold weather slowing down his blood loss.

There’s been a lot of speculation about what Dexter: Resurrection will even be about. Dexter’s dark secret is out there now following the events of New Blood, Harrison has severed their relationship, and old friends are now seemingly becoming new enemies. We aren’t quite sure where this story will go quite yet, but one thing is for certain: Dexter: Resurrection is not a limited series like Dexter: New Blood. The latter show intended to close the book on Dexter forever, but the show’s popularity and actor Michael C. Hall’s desire to keep going re-opened the book.

Dexter: Resurrection Will Have Multiple Seasons, Confirms Michael C. Hall

Speaking with Vanity Fair, Dexter Morgan himself Michael C. Hall and showrunner Clyde Phillips confirmed that Dexter: Resurrection isn’t a one and done. In fact, Hall was the one who pushed to keep the series going and wanted the writers to come up with a way to bring him back to life. As a result, Hall seems to have a drive to keep playing the beloved serial killer and has no plans to offer some kind of definitive ending for Dexter in the first 10 episodes of Dexter: Resurrection. Phillips noted that they have a strong partnership with Showtime and plan to do this for years, which prompted Hall to emphasize that point and note that it’s a “second chance” and “new beginning for the show”.

“Years with an s. The thinking is not to come back for a sort of self-contained one-off again, but leave it open to further exploration. The intention, and hope, is that the story will continue beyond this,” said Hall. “He’s a much more human, flesh-and-blood version of that horror trope of someone who just refuses to go down,”

The plot is still generally up in the air, but the Vanity Fair piece did confirm that Dexter is looking for his son in New York City after their fallout. Part of Dexter’s struggle is that Harrison is what brings out his humanity, but he has to reckon with whether or not he wants to continue to inflict pain on his child by not allowing old wounds to heal. Of course, Dexter: Resurrection will feature the return of some key characters like Angel Batista, who is investigating Dexter after he discovered his former co-worker and friend faked his death a decade ago.

So, those who were upset that Dexter was back in our lives and quickly dipped out last time around, you have nothing to fear. It sounds like Michael C. Hall is really excited by the return of the show. It’s probably hard not to be when Dexter: Resurrection packs an all-star cast of legendary TV and film actors as well. However, the question does remain: How does Dexter even have the ability to keep going for years to come? Did he cut a deal with the feds? Will he just repeatedly have to evade law enforcement? Who’s to say! Thankfully, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

Dexter: Resurrection is currently slated to premiere in June 2025. An official date has not been given yet, but it seems like marketing for the new show is ramping up with this new Vanity Fair preview. Hopefully, we will get a trailer very soon, especially since the show is apparently just two months away from releasing.

Are you excited for Dexter: Resurrection? Let me know in the comments!