Dexter: Resurrection Episode 5 May Hint at a Sad Future for Dexter

Dexter: Resurrection Episode 5 seems to continue a trend that suggests a sad future for Dexter Morgan. When we first met Dexter back in the first episode of the original series, we learned that he believed he was incapable of feeling. His life was a gigantic cover for his larger urge to kill. His job allowed him to vet killers and manipulate the system to give himself new victims, his lifestyle was minimalist and showed a lack of hobbies outside of bowling, and he had a girlfriend whom he saw as someone who could deflect suspicions about his true self. Of course, as the show went on, Dexter began to embrace his humanity and even got married and had a son.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unfortunately, we all know that Dexter Season 4 culminated in a dark ending to that chapter of his story. Rita Morgan was killed, his son witnessed it all at a young age, and his life was turned upside down. However, Season 5 showed that he may still be able to find love as he connected with Lumen, but she ultimately had to leave at the end of the season as she didn’t have a lust for vengeance or justice like Dexter did after killing Jordan Chase. Over the entire series, Dexter has had other relationships with characters like Lila, Hannah, and Angela Bishop in Dexter: New Blood, but no one sticks for a variety of reasons. Unfortunately, Episode 5 of Dexter: Resurrection only continues to show Dexter’s bad luck with women.

Spoilers for Dexter: Resurrection Episode 5 Follow Below

Dexter: Resurrection May Hint at Dexter’s Inability to Have a Relationship

dexter: resurrection

In Episode 5 of Dexter: Resurrection, titled “Murder Horny”, Dexter begins to romantically pursue Mia, one of the serial killers he met at Prater’s party. Dexter feels a connection with Mia as she has a code where she only takes down sexual predators. Believing that there’s some sort of nobility in her kills, he thinks there could be a nice future between the two of them. The two go on a couple of dates and Mia eventually suggests to Dexter that they go on a kill together, but reveals that she isn’t terribly picky about the person they kill. It becomes clear she doesn’t have any kind of moral code and more so just has an urge to fulfill, regardless of who gets hurt.

Dexter is pretty shaken by this and realizes she isn’t the one for him before eventually framing her for Ryan Foster’s murder, resulting in her arrest. With Dexter being in his 50s and having had multiple attempts at relationships both with killers and innocent women alike, it feels like there may not be love for him out there. Hannah was probably the closest he was going to come to such a thing after Rita’s death, but even that came with sticky circumstances as she tried to kill Deb.

It seems unlikely that Dexter can even go back to a semi-normal life after everything that has happened, so he’s probably not going to have a relationship with someone like Rita ever again. His best chances lie with another killer or criminal, but as Harry says, there’s no one else like Dexter. Any potential match would likely meet Dexter’s code and therefore make them an unlikely romantic subject. Maybe a future season will give him the love that he does seem to want, someone he can be open and honest with. However, it seems like it may be a while before we see something like that.

Do you think Dexter will ever find everlasting love? Let me know in the comments.