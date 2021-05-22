Dexter Revival Star Teases Darker Return

✖

When the upcoming 10-episode Dexter revival hits Showtime this fall, series star Jamie Chung says fans can expect things to be "darker" than the original fan-favorite series. In a recent interview with People, Chung explained that some of that darkness comes in due to the way the show is shot now, over a decade after the original Dexter debuted.

"The original series happened over 10 years ago. So there's certainly a different vibe of the way the actual show is shot in terms of aesthetic," Chung said. "I do think it's a little darker."

Even with the darker aesthetic, Chung also said that there's a lot of familiar faces from the original along with the new elements of thing and that the combination will satisfy long-time Dexter fans.

"It takes place in upstate New York and as we know from the last season, Dexter's hiding," Chung, who plays a true-crime podcaster from Los Angeles named Molly, said. "So, it certainly carries on and you have a lot of fresh faces, but a lot of familiar ones."

She added, "I think it will certainly satisfy everyone's appetite. Especially if you're a bit Dexter fan."

The Dexter revival was announced in October 2020 with original showrunner Clyde Phillips returning as well as series star Michael C. Hall returning in the titular role. In addition to Chung and Hall, the series will star Clancy Brown as Kurt Caldwell, the unofficial mayor of Iron Lake and Dexter's primary rival as well as Julia Jones, Michael Cyril Creighton, Oscar Wahlberg, Jack Alcott, and Johnny Sequoyah.

“I’m looking forward to getting back into Dexter’s shoes," Hall explained in a previous interview. "I don’t really know what to expect, as I’ve never returned to a job after so much time. Having Dexter in a completely different context, we’ll see how that feels. It’s been interesting to figure out how to do that and I thought it was time to find out what the hell happened to him.”

“I just needed the persuasion of time passing, so I could [get] some distance away from that part and have more possibilities for him," Hall continued. "Really, it was about being presented with a story I felt was worth telling. There had been some other proposals and possibilities for Dexter, other roads we started down, but this was the first one that was worth continuing on.”

Hall is currently the only actor from the original series who has been confirmed to return, though there's likely to be some surprises in store -- and according to Chung, production has been extra careful about secrecy on set.

"It's crazy because you have all the people who are stalking the sets and whatnot," Chung said. "But yeah, the production is being very diligent about hiding and whatnot."

The 10-episode ninth season of Dexter is expected to premiere on Showtime this fall.

